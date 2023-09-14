The Government of Mexico expressed this Thursday its “great concern” due to the ruling of a judge in the United States that declared it illegal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in which the majority of beneficiaries are of Mexican origin.

(Read here: Judge rejects the Biden government’s appeal and once again declares the Dhaka immigration plan illegal)

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) takes note with great concern of the decision of the Federal Court for the Southern District of Texas to declare unconstitutional the Deferred Action for Persons Arrived in Childhood program, which impacts more than 580,000 people, in its vast majority Mexican“, indicated the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The Mexican Government reacted to the ruling that rejected on Wednesday the Joe Biden Administration’s attempt to register the plan in federal law in the hope of protecting it from lawsuits against it and thus favoring the more than half a million beneficiaries of the immigration protection.

DACA Program (for its acronym in English), grants work permits to migrants who came to the United States as children. See also Air transport Do ghost flights also affect low-cost airlines? Ryanair has been a strong critic of Lufthansa for reporting unnecessary flights Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

DACA, which began under Barack Obama’s administration (2009-2017), has allowed more than half a million migrants who arrived in the United States as minors to stay and work in the country without fear of deportation.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry defended that “DACA beneficiaries have contributed significantly to the economic, social and cultural development of the United States, and represent an invaluable link” with Mexico.

For this reason, he offered “punctual follow-up to the judicial process that this decision implies” and a rapprochement with the “dreamers”, as the beneficiaries of the program are called. He also promised support to those interested through the External Legal Advisory Program (PALE), for which he invited them to approach the nearest Mexican consulate.

“Through the consular network in the United States, consular assistance and protection actions for this population will be reinforced through legal assistance, immigration diagnoses and possible financial support based on the needs in each case,” indicated the SRE.

See also Donald Trump's explosive audio that puts him on the ropes: he talks about Iran DACA is estimated to impact more than 580,000 people in the US.

DACA began as a temporary measure, but President Donald Trump (2017-2021) decided to end it in the first year of his term.which triggered a domino effect of lawsuits and countersuits in courts that led to the current situation.

EFE