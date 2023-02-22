River Plate is one of the two most important clubs in Argentine soccer along with Boca but it is also one of the most important teams in South American and world soccer, which is why it moves a huge number of crowds every time the team currently led by Martín Demichelis plays. . One of its main attractions within its rich history is its Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium, which is also known as “el Monumental” and for marketing and branding reasons, today it is referred to as “Mâs Monumental”.
The stadium was inaugurated in 1938 but the foundational stone of the stadium was laid on May 25, 1935 and construction was finished that year, that is, it took almost 3 years to build but in 1958 it was completed thanks to the sale of Enrique Omar Sívori to Juventus for a millionaire figure at that time. In November 1986, it was renamed in honor of one of the historical presidents of the rojiblanca institution and who promoted the construction of the stadium and this is the aforementioned Antonio Vespucio Liberti.
It should be noted that before the sale of Sívori, the stadium had the shape of a horseshoe and was known as “the Monumental Horseshoe” and this changed once it took the current shape of the venue.
Copa Libertadores, Copa América and the World Cup matches (and finals) have been played on this pitch, which precisely saw Argentina raise its first star in its history after defeating the Netherlands 3-1 with a great performance by Mario Alberto Kempes in the end.
At present, thanks to the renovations that have been carried out in recent years, the capacity of spectators at the Monumental stadium has risen to 83,214. This number allows you to say that it is the stadium with the highest capacity for spectators in Argentina and in all of South America, surpassing the Monumental de Lima U Marathon, the Maracaná and the Mané Garrincha.
