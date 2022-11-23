First modification:
We are talking about the military operation of the Government of Turkey against the Kurdish militias in response to the attack on November 13 that caused six deaths in Istanbul and of which the Turkish Government accuses these groups. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, 500 targets in northern Iraq and Syria have been hit. We analyzed the situation with Agustín Berea, an academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana, in Mexico.
