Real Madrid CF is one of the most influential and important clubs when it comes to talking about football, Well, in its history, it has 97 titles in total, adding up to the vast majority of competitions it has played.

To highlight, among the awards obtained, Real Madrid has been able to achieve: 35 local leagues, 20 Copas del Rey, 12 Spanish Super Cups, 1 League Cup, 14 Champions League, among others. The latter being the most desired by all European clubs.

Real Madrid is the club with the most Champions League trophies in football history.

A characteristic that stands out to this club is that from the beginning their outfits when playing a game are white.a fact that has caused great intrigue, since it is not known for sure why they wear this color that represents peace, positivism, purity, elegance and perfection.

According to the digital portal ‘PlanetaRealMadrid’, this team, awarded in the 20th century as the best club in the world, was founded in 1902.

From that moment, the creators and founders had already established how to dress for each sporting event.

“For ordinary matches, it will be dark blue, short and straight pants, a white blouse and dark socks; and for extraordinary matches it will be white pants and blouse, black socks with turns and a belt with the national colours, completing this uniform with a dark blue cap”.

It is because of this fragment that it is known that Real Madrid for more than 120 years has worn the color white on its kit, Well, according to ‘Diario ABC’, the Madrid team uses this color in homage to the best ‘amateur’ club in the history of sports called Corinthian FC.

This team is of English origin and was founded in 1882 in the capital of the United Kingdom and it is known that they never competed professionally, so they never won any sports title or recognition.

Of course, a historical feat is known that very few clubs have been able to achieve, since in 1904, this team conceded 11 goals to the famous Manchester United, giving the final result 11-3.

For this recognition he would become famous throughout the world, making teams bear his name and in this case pay homage with the color they wore decades ago.

In addition, it can be said that the white clothing of Real Madrid has never been changed in its life. Their owners say that this color has brought them luck in most of the titles they have achieved throughout their history, Well, it is known that this team is called the greatest winner in the history of this sport.

At present, Madrid is already finishing one more season, As an interesting fact, it has been rumored in the networks that their next local kit will wear the same white as always, but with a very striking detail., because there is the possibility that it carries degrading lines in a yellowish color. This leak has revolutionized its fans, since they say that it will be one of the most beautiful that the ‘Merengue’ club has released.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

