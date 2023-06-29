President Vladimir V Putin He is known for his strict control over the media in Russia. His former ally Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the founder of the military group Wagnerowns a conservative media outlet and is a flamboyant showman on social media.

But it was an unlikely figure who emerged with a public relations victory after the Prigozhin mutiny: Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, the neighboring country that is firmly in Moscow’s orbit.

Lukashenko is largely seen as the docile satrap of the Kremlin. But on June 25, he claimed credit for brokering a deal between Putin and Prigozhin, avoiding a scenario Putin had likened to the civil war that followed the 1917 Revolution.

Now Lukashenko, an international pariah, is trying to use the public relations victory to burnish his credentials as a credible statesman, mediator and, above all, loyal Putin ally.

As fears grew about a possible confrontation between Russian soldiers and Wagner’s troops, who were 200 kilometers from Moscow, Lukashenko’s press service issued an announcement on June 24 saying that he had found “an absolutely profitable and acceptable option.” to resolve the situation.”

Soon after, Prigozhin announced that a column of his fighters who had ridden some 800 kilometers from southern Russia were turning back.

As part of the deal, a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed insurrection would be dropped, Wagner’s troops would not face charges and Prigozhin would leave Russia for Belarus, the Kremlin spokesman said.

It remains unknown what promises, if any, were made on behalf of the Kremlin, Wagner or Lukashenko. But Lukashenko’s state-controlled media quickly moved to portray his efforts as a statesman.

Putin “was skeptical about the possibility of negotiations and doubted that Yevgeny Prigozhin would answer the phone, since he did not speak to anyone,” Vadim Gigin, a Belarusian government propagandist, told pro-Kremlin media on June 25. But Putin agreed, and when “the President of Belarus called, Yevgeny Prigozhin answered immediately,” Gigin said.

The Belarusian media have been touting Lukashenko’s role as a power brokera rare role reversal at a time when it has become overwhelmingly dependent on Russia.

“Putin lost because he showed how weak his system is, that it can be challenged so easily,” said Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat. “Prigozhin challenged, attacked, was so bold, and then retreated, looking like a loser. Only Lukashenko gained points — first in the eyes of Putin, in the eyes of the international community as a mediator or negotiator, and as a possible guarantor of the deal.”.

Lukashenko has held power for 29 years but has increasingly allowed Belarus to become a vassal state to Russia, particularly after winning Moscow’s backing in 2020 when he violently crushed a democracy movement challenging his claim. that he had won an election by a landslide.

Dependent on Moscow not only for political support but also for economic viability, Belarus allowed Putin to use it as a staging ground for his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and as a storage site for tactical nuclear weapons. Details also emerged that Belarus has engaged in Russia’s practice of removing children from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine and taking them to “summer camps.”

Opposition leaders believe Putin’s ambitions are not limited to Ukraine and that he will try to strengthen his grip on Belarus over time. Dmitri Avosha, founder of the Belarusian website Tribuna, said that with Lukashenko’s reported mediation in the Wagner crisis, he may hope to regain some of his rapidly eroding sovereignty and head off Belarusian fears of being engulfed by Russia.

As much as the balance of power between Lukashenko and Putin has shifted, both still need each other to stay in power. “They cannot live without each other,” said Pavel Latushka, a former Belarusian diplomat and minister now in exile. “It is one body, two heads. The fall of one means the political death of the other.

By: Valerie Hopkins