Why is the price of sunflower oil soaring now?

When the olive oil starts to go down, the sunflower oil goes in the opposite direction. In recent weeks, some of the main supermarket chains have raised the price of this product, which is also reflecting increases at origin, in what is paid to farmers.

If we go to the final link in the agri-food chain, that of sales to consumers, distribution brands such as Mercadona, Eroski, Alcampo, Dia or El Corte Inglés have increased the price of this refined vegetable fat in their white label products.

A few days ago, the consumer association Facua noted that Hacendado, the Mercadona brand, had increased the price of a one-liter container by 18% during the first days of December, from 1.48 to 1.75 euros. Also, the same thing happened a day later with Alcampo, which had the same rise. Meanwhile, in the case of Eroski, its private label liter had already increased by 17%, from 1.58 to 1.85 euros.

Apart from what this association indicates, Dia has also increased the cost to 1.75 euros per liter and the same thing happens in the El Corte Inglés supermarkets, which set the same figure for their white label. On the other hand, at the moment, at Carrefour the liter of sunflower oil remains at 1.48 euros.

Uploads at origin

This evolution in sales prices in large distribution is reflected in the data at source, but to a much lesser extent, because there the increase in sunflower seeds in the last month remains at 7%, according to the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food updates the data on previous links in the agri-food chain weekly, in this case, when this variety of vegetable fat leaves the refining industry. There, if the progress so far in 2024 of conventional refined sunflower oil is analyzed, the increase in these 11 months exceeds 22% and stands at 129.37 euros per 100 kilograms of product. Meanwhile, the increase in the high oleic refined variety is significantly higher and reaches up to 41%, standing at 158.51 euros. An evolution that can be seen in the following graph and where you can see how the product accelerated its rise starting in October.

These two varieties of sunflower oil focus their differences on the proportion of fatty acids that make the product, when it is high oleic, more stable when frying and, hence, its prices are higher. In any case, both products are common in domestic consumption but even more so in restaurants.

Despite this rise, sunflower oil is still much cheaper than olive oil, although it has taken a break in recent weeks. At the beginning of December, the price at origin of the extra virgin variety stood at 543.41 euros per 100 kilograms. A figure that is far from the 900 euros that were reached at the beginning of the year.

The evolution of prices during the last two years, where olive oil has marked the inflation of the shopping basket, has led to a change in patterns in households. Official data, also from the Ministry, indicate the amount of oil that Spanish households have consumed, although the latest data is from the month of July, when sunflower oil had not yet taken off and olive oil had not dropped significantly either. .

These data point to an increase in the purchase of sunflower oil of 21.3%, reaching a per capita consumption of 3.52 liters, until that month of July. On the other hand, olive oil fell in volume by more than 18%, compared to the same period of the previous year, but per capita it was still consumed more than sunflower, 5.47 liters per person.

Lower overall production

Behind the rise in sunflower oil prices is the drop in production, especially in other European markets and that, unlike what happens with olive oil – where Spain is clearly an exporter – in sunflower oil it is necessary to import to cover domestic demand.

“We are facing a campaign that will not go down in history in terms of its productive results, with average yields close to 1,100 kilograms per hectare,” they explain from UPA. In this way, although the campaign is not closed, the harvest will remain at around 900,000 tons, when consumption in Spain reaches 1.2 million tons.

It is not a negative figure, in fact it is above the previous campaign, but a year ago there was a high availability of sunflower seeds on a global scale and this year the same is not happening.

The European Commission estimates that the production of this seed will remain at 8.1 million tons this year, which represents a drop of 17% compared to 2023 and the lowest figure since 2015, according to data published by the Spanish Association of the Sunflower. And sunflower prices are rising. For example, in France, about 50% compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, in the case of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest producers, the price increase is 20%.