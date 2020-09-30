Today, the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Biden took place before the presidential election to be held in the United States on November 3. In the presidential debate, both the candidates have to give their views on specific issues. First, both candidates present their side and then cut each other’s arguments. In this, the lack and strength of the candidate is revealed. This entire debate is broadcast live on television.

The matter is communicated to the voters who the candidates cannot reach directly during the campaign. The debates have a direct impact on the voters who could not decide who to vote for. In such a situation, what both the candidates say, how they look, how active they are on the screen and what is their opinion on big issues, what is their policy, all of them are monitored.

History of Presidential Debate

The debate started on 26 September 1960 before the presidential election in the US. Then there was a debate between John F. Kennedy (left) and Richard Nixon (right). 16 years later, since 1976, presidential elections began to be debated in the US. Then there was an argument between Gerold Ford and Jimmy Carter, after which the air changed in America and Carter took the lead.

According to tradition, there are three debates between the presidential candidates and one debate takes place between the vice presidential candidates. Initially, this debate was based on the agreement between the two parties. But during the 90s, the ‘Commission on Presidential Debates’ (CBD) was created which conducts this debate. The Presidential Debate is 90 minutes without any commercial break. Every issue is given 15 minutes to debate. Both the candidates will be given 2 minutes to answer each question.

This time the Presidential Debate is very different due to Corona epidemic. In their first debate, Trump and Biden neither shook hands with each other nor bumped off the elbow (a form of informal greeting). Also, Trump, Biden and Fox News host Chris Wallace will not wear masks during this time.

