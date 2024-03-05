The president of the Spanish Executive, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, is a survivor. Without having held any managerial position in the party, he surprised everyone by winning the internal primaries in 2014 and winning the general secretary, from which he was defenestrated on October 1, 2016 to return to that position eight months later, thanks to new primaries, and lead the opposition to the center-right government of Mariano Rajoy until he was knocked down – and replaced – after a successful motion of censure, in June 2018.

More recently, despite being defeated by the conservative People's Party (PP) in the July 2023 elections, Sánchez was able to survive again, since the PP did not achieve the absolute majority in Parliament to form a government, something that it did have Sánchez after a highly criticized pact with the Catalan independentists together with other regional and radical left forces.

The president obtained support to continue leading the Government, in exchange for promoting an amnesty law that forgives the nationalist leaders of Catalonia for crimes of rebellion during the failed Catalan secession attempt in 2017, and some classified as terrorism by the Supreme Court, in the context of the violent uprisings of 2019.

The image of someone willing to do anything to retain power will be fully confirmed this week if, in fact, Sánchez and his Catalan allies manage to push forward, in Congress, the amnesty law that, according to polls, almost 7 of them reject. every 10 Spaniards and 6 out of every 10 socialist voters.

Even so, Sánchez will continue to be a hostage of the independentists, especially the Junts party and its leader, Carles Puigdemontprosecuted by justice after the independence attempt of 2017 and the protests of 2019.

The independence leader and former president of the Community of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont.

Since the PSOE only has 121 of the 350 members of Congress, it needs the support of the 7 Junts deputies – and other allied minority groups – for each parliamentary vote.

As a backdrop to this drama, Spain faces a corruption scandal during the Covid-19 pandemic that affected former Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos, a key man during Sánchez's campaign to regain the leadership of the party in 2017, and something that earned him being appointed by his boss as spokesperson for the party in Congress and later as a minister.

Ábalos's right-hand man, who was his driver, assistant and boss, Koldo García Izaguirre, led a scheme of commissions for more than 10 million euros (about 42,000 million pesos), within the framework of contracts for the purchase of defective face masks. and other poor quality accessories in the hardest months of the pandemic that amounted to more than 53 million euros (220,000 million pesos).

On February 20, Koldo García and his wife – key in hiding the money – ended up detained by the Civil Guard.

The contracts were signed by entities linked to the ministry that Ábalos occupied at the time, but also by agencies of other ministries such as the Interior, and regional governments in the hands of the socialists. Among those affected by the scandal are also Ángel Víctor Torres, current Minister of Territorial Policy, and Francina Armengol, president of Congress. At the time of the contracts, Torres was president of the government of the Canary Islands, and Armengol, of the Balearic Islands. Both entities purchased masks sold by the corrupt network.

Between Ábalos and Puigdemont

When echoes of the dirty mask contracts reached the corridors of the Moncloa palace – headquarters of the Executive – in 2021, Ábalos was removed from the cabinet without an official explanation. But urged to collect votes in the Valencian community, last year Sánchez rescued his friend for the socialist lists, and in this way Ábalos maintained his seat in Congress, which today allows him to have special jurisdiction to face criminal investigations.

For the Barcelona newspaper La Vanguardia, there is no doubt about Sánchez's close ties with Ábalos: “… When the now president of the Government took to the road to seduce the PSOE militancy – the newspaper narrated two weeks ago – and “I stopped in Valencia, I slept at the Valencian leader's house.” And he concludes: “… without Ábalos, Pedro Sánchez would have had it much more difficult.”

The investigating judge in the case stated in the summary that, being a minister, Ábalos acted as an “intermediary” to stop a claim that the Balearic government, once it was proven that the masks did not comply with the standards, was going to make against the selling firm that paid bribes to Koldo García and his cronies.

Despite requests from the executive leadership of the PSOE for him to resign his deputy seat in February, Ábalos refused to do so: “I want to defend my status as a deputy to the last consequences (…) I would like to have done so.” supported by my party, which would have satisfied the PSOE militancy more, but that was not the case,” he stated.

In what has been interpreted as an attack on Sánchez in response to the PSOE's decision to suspend him from the party, Ábalos assured: “The leadership of my party pays tribute to the right (…). “After having contributed to a progressive Government, after serving as a minister and being Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, I would have liked to have the benefit of camaraderie and peace.” And he concluded: “I stay (as a deputy) to force those who throw me out to look me in the eyes.”

Some media have read Ábalos' statements as a threat to his former boss.

For the Voz Pópuli portal, “Ábalos has chosen to resist. And he is a bad enemy. Not only is he a former minister, but he has also been Secretary of Organization and Sánchez's right-hand man during the current president's worst political moments. And he is the guardian of some of the Government's most unspeakable secrets.”

Sánchez's critics, both in the media and in the Popular Party, have argued that the President of the Government faces “double blackmail.” On the one hand, the one suggested by Ábalos's bitter statements. And on the other, that of Puigdemont, whose 7 votes in Congress are key to governing.

At the beginning of this week, delegates of the socialist president and Puigdemont were making progress in negotiating the final text of the amnesty, which could even cover terrorism crimes, since on February 29, the Spanish Supreme Court announced that it will prosecute the Junts leader fairly. for terrorism, by linking it to the acts of violence that occurred during the days of the so-called Democratic Tsunami in 2019.

If the text of the bill does not fully satisfy Puigdemont and his colleagues, Sánchez already knows what can happen: in January, Junts voted against a first amnesty project and, in the process, prevented the Government from carrying out Congress several anti-crisis economic regulations, including the budget law. “He did it so that it is clear who is in charge,” a Spanish diplomat who knows Puigdemont, who occupies a seat in the European Parliament, told EL TIEMPO.

The acting president of the Government and general secretary of the Psoe, Pedro Sánchez.

The opinion, against



To the tenacity of surviving the threats of former minister Ábalos and the blackmail of Junts, Sánchez must add how poorly he and his party are doing in the polls, as confirmed by two large polls published over the weekend by the opposition newspapers El Mundo. and ABC.

According to the GAD3 survey, by ABC, if new general elections were held – something that should not be ruled out in the midst of the fragility of the Government –, the PP would increase its bench from 137 deputies to 160 or even more, which, added to the votes of the radical right of Vox, would allow the popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to have an absolute majority. Meanwhile, the PSOE would lose between 5 and 10 of its current 121 deputies, and it would no longer be enough even with the votes of Junts and the other minority parties.

The Sigma Dos poll for El Mundo offers very similar results, and places the PP with a voting intention close to 38 percent, while the PSOE would fall below 30 percent, with only 29.3 percent of the electoral intention. .

The survey shows how the PP has been growing steadily in the preferences of voters, at a rate that allows it to add one deputy every three days.

On the other hand, the rejection of the amnesty law is widely held by the Spanish population. According to the GAD3 survey, 64.8 percent believe that the law will not favor coexistence in Catalonia, and 67 percent are against this law covering terrorism crimes. Even more serious for Sánchez is what is happening in his own party: 61 percent of socialist voters reject an amnesty like the one proposed in the negotiation with Junts.

The President of the Government has defended this unpopular pact, claiming that the alliance of socialists and regional parties guarantees that Spain advances along a “progressive” path, a word that the left uses in Spain as well as in Latin America, including Colombia, without its real scope is very clear. But, as The Economist pointed out in its most recent edition, the alliance with these nationalist parties in both Catalonia and the Basque Country and Galicia does not point towards that progressivism.

According to the British weekly, “Junts is a conservative party close to the Catalan business community.” Proof of this is that he has demanded that Sánchez hand over immigration control in Catalonia to the regional authorities, since many of the nationalists are as enemies of immigration coming from North Africa as the radical right parties of other countries in Europe. One more of the contradictions in which Pedro Sánchez usually operates and which he usually survives.

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME