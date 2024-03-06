ANDThis Wednesday the possibility of reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip in the coming days was reduced once againduring which hostages still held by Hamas and other Palestinian militias would be released, due to old stumbling blocks in the negotiations.

Israel “continues to evade the obligations of this agreement, especially those referring to a permanent ceasefire, the return of displaced people (from the north of the Strip) and the withdrawal” of military troops from the Palestinian enclave, Hamas reiterated today in a statement. in which the draft seemed to decline on the table.

It was expected that weeks of negotiations, in addition to increasing pressure from the US and the rest of the international community, will lead to a ceasefire before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which according to the lunar calendar will begin next March 10 or 11.

But there doesn't seem to be no solid progress after four days of negotiations in Cairo, together with the delegations of the mediating countries of Qatar, Egypt and the United States and despite the “flexibility” that Hamas claimed today to have demonstrated.

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza participate in a march to demand their release. Photo:EFE

Israel did not participate in these meetings, after Hamas said it could not provide it, as it argued due to logistical problems caused by the war, with a list of names of the hostages who are still alive.

According to leaks, some of the 134 captives are in the hands of other groups or militias held incommunicado in the enclaveand more than thirty of them would already be dead, for which Hamas blames Israeli bombings.

A break of just a few days

According to Egyptian sources, the mediating countries would now be trying to reach a brief truce, of just a few days.in order to buy time and then negotiate a six-week pause, a solution to which Hamas did not allude in its statement.

“The movement will continue negotiating through brother mediators to reach an agreement that satisfies the demands and interests of our people,” the Islamist group rebuked.

Palestinians attend Friday noon prayers in front of the ruins of the al-Faruq mosque, destroyed by Israeli attacks in Rafah. Photo:AFP

According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous Egyptian sources, both the The United States and Arab mediators are promoting the idea of ​​a break for a few days.

US President Joe Biden himself warned last night that the situation “could become very dangerous” during Ramadan if an agreement is not reached, according to statements to the press before flying to Washington after spending a few days at Camp David.

85% of Gazans have been displaced

The draft agreement, now stalled, included a six-week truce, in which Hamas would release 40 hostages in exchange for the release of some 400 Palestinian prisoners and a considerable increase in the entry of humanitarian aid into an unrecognizable and devastated Gaza.

In five months of war, 85% of the Gazan population has been forcibly displaced amid severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or completely destroyed, according to figures from the ONU.

Palestinians walk through rubble on their return to Khan Yunis. Photo:AFP

Besides, More than 30,600 people have died and some 72,000 have been injured, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled like the rest of the Strip by Hamas. Another 8,000 bodies are still missing, under the rubble.

In the midst of massive destruction, Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice, which with precautionary measures ordered it in January to stop any act that could incite genocide and guarantee humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

But various NGOs denounce that Israel is using hunger as a weapon of war, and At least 20 people have already died from malnutrition in the last two weeks, the majority were minors, according to today's figures from the Ministry of Health.

Palestinian children now living in makeshift shelters in the Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP

The European Union announced that it is working on the establishment of a humanitarian corridor from the Arab Emirates to Cypruswhere the cargo would be inspected by Israeli officials, before unloading on the coast of Gaza.

If established in the coming days, it would be the first time that Israel allows aid to arrive by sea to the enclave at war.

EFE