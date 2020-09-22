Author: Arvind Mohan

Just as the disgusted and deprived child calms down by crying, in the same way, given the extent of measures such as chanting and protesting over the GST dispute, the state governments would have agreed to borrow from the Reserve Bank on the ‘advice’ of the Center. Are visible These include the Congress governments which were strongly opposed to the suggestion of the Center. It is believed that about forty percent of the amount that was lacking has also been borrowed. The Center has not given nearly 2 lakh 30 thousand crores of their share to the states in the name of declining income and declining GST recovery. However, the entire fault cannot be attributed to the GST recovery as the total reduction from April to August is also below that 2.30 lakh crore which the Center has not given to the states. It is clear that the Center is spending more and instead of borrowing from the Reserve Bank itself, wants to put the burden of debt on the states. Seeking opportunities in crisis, he has co-operative federalism in the ground.

Jaitley’s promise

The condition of the states is bad anyway. Whether it is employee salaries or other needs related to the prevention of corona, states are not in a position to postpone their expenses for long. It is true that the income of the Center may have decreased and the expenses are also there, but the case of GST is special. In the name of ‘one country, one tax’, when the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley agreed to give up various types of tax collection from the states, it was also promised that with giving the states their full share for five years every year An increase of 14 percent will also be given. After years of discussion, it was being argued that by ignoring many kinds of objections, it will not only bring equality in taxes but also increase tax collection. Only then was a 14 percent increase guaranteed in the year. It was believed that the hassle of tax collection and expenditure would be reduced, and Ramrajya would come to the industry for business.

Therefore it was not just Modi ji or BJP’s election promise nor can it be put in the account of ‘Act of God’. It is a negotiated political settlement between the Center and the states and has a term till 2022. Now, even as demonetisation, the government hesitated to declare GST as its pride, but initially it was counted among the greatest achievements and was said to be the real example of cooperative federalism. Needless to say that the condition of the states, especially the states with liquor ban, is equally bad. A major source of his income – entertainment of cinema tickets has reduced to zero. The way to earn some income by imposing cess etc. is also closed. This is the reason why, despite all the criticism, he did not hesitate to keep the temple closed and open a liquor. Bar opening is a priority, gyms and schools are closed.

On the other hand, there is no difference in the expenses of the Center. All the work is going on from the purchase of VIP aircraft to the new construction of India Gate complex. In fact, for Modi, who specializes in political management or electoral management, financial or fiscal management has not been of any importance. They have kept the fiscal needs below their political and administrative needs. It is difficult to account for the practical impact of this on the economy, but the political result is clear that not only the states, but also the Finance Minister and his ministry have fallen. This happened despite the fact that a tall man like Arun Jaitley was the finance minister who went ahead with the states. Therefore, citing the ‘Act of God’ for the current Finance Minister is not just running away from responsibility but also his helplessness.

Political and administrative management has not overshadowed fiscal management in Modi’s rule. In this period, monetary management has also fallen ahead of him. Not only in India, there is a confrontation between political management and monetary management all over the world. During the previous UPA regime, Finance Minister Chidambaram wanted lakhs but both the RBI governors of his time did not reduce interest rates. On the contrary, in Modi Raj, from demonetisation to withdrawal of money from the Reserve Bank’s reserves, remember one such case where the Reserve Bank is ‘adamant’ against the will of the Government? Dropping the repo rate and reverse repo rate has become a left-handed game. In this round, if Raghuram Rajan, Urjit Patel or Viral Acharya go out banging hands and feet, then the government did not mind.

In the name of adjustment

Now that everything has become favorable, including the most desired officer, not only fiscal discipline but the entire banking system is in crisis. The NPAs of banks are witnessing a spiraling growth and every three months, the work is being carried out by ‘lending’ the loans in the name of financial adjustment. It is okay not to ignore political and administrative needs (electoral requirements are not included in them) but it is a big mistake to consider fiscal and monetary management needs to be of lesser importance. In the chaos that spreads from him, breaking the agreement of Jaitley Ji is a very small thing. The lives of one hundred and thirty five million people can be in difficulty.