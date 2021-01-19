Laya Xiaomin, who headed the Chinese asset management company of the so-called Big Four, was accused of taking bribes of 1.79 billion yuan ($ 276.7 million). He was also found guilty of embezzling more than 25 million from public funds and bigamy. Media reported that Lai had safes and wardrobes full of cash in his Beijing apartment, which he nicknamed “the supermarket”. They found gold bars, luxury cars, a bank account in the name of his mother with hundreds of millions and real estate that he presented to numerous mistresses. “Lai Xiaomin was outlawed and extremely greedy,” the court said in a statement. The death sentence for the country’s chief banker was passed without a two-year delay, which speaks of the particular gravity of his crimes.

A few days later, the ex-chairman of the China Development Bank received a life sentence Hu Huaibang for bribes of 85.5 million yuan.