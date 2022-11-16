The number ten shirt has been linked to the players most talented on the green table for more than six generations. It has even transcended the general culture with everyday phrases such as: “put on ten”.

Plus hundreds of top players like Maradona, Zidane, Riquelme, Platini and Kid Valderrama they are just some of the most talented who have carried this number on their back. However, do you know the story behind this number?

(We recommend: Diego Maradona: the ball with which he scored goals with England is auctioned)

The magic of this number began with a mistake that became a coincidence in the World Cup Sweden in 1958. In that year, the Brazilian Sports Confederation (CBD precedent of the CBF) did not include the numbers that the players would wear on their jerseys in the registration of their team.

This mistake left her on the brink of disqualification, but a Uruguayan director of Conmebol and member of the Fifa organizing committee, Lorenzo J. Villizio, he filled out the form as he was supposed to know the Brazilian squad.

However, it was false. The Uruguayan assigned goalkeeper Gilmar number three, number nine he gave it to the substitute goalkeeper and 10 was assigned to a semi-unknown young man named Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or better known as Pelewho was a star in that World Cup scoring two goals and becoming world champion at just 17 years old.

Since then, the Brazilians have worn it in the World Cup with players Rivelino, Zico, Silas, Raí, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká and Neymar.

Scene from the Pelé documentary, from Netflix.

Furthermore, in the world Mexico 70the coach Mario Lobo Zagallo put five ten players to play in the same lineup.

Pele (10 in Saints), roasted (10 in Cruzeiro), gerson (10 in Sao Paulo), Rivelino (10 in Corinthians) and jairzinho (10 in Botafogo). This is considered the best team in history and together they scored 17 of the 19 goals of Brazil in that championship.

The 10 in the World Cup in Qatar 2022:

– Germany: Serge Gnabry

– Saudi Arabia: Aldawsari Salem

– Argentina: Leo Messi

– Australia: Ajdin Hrustic

– Belgium: Eden Hazard

– Brazil: Neymar

– Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar

– Qatar: Alhaydos Hassan

– Canada: Junior Hoilett

– South Korea: Jaesung Lee

– Costa Rica: Bryan Ruiz

– Croatia: Luka Modric

– Denmark: Christian Eriksen

– Ecuador: Romario Ibarra

– Spain: Marco Asensio

– United States: Christian Pulisic

– France: Kylian Mbappe

Ghana: Andre Ayew

– England: Raheem Sterling

– Iran: Karim Ansarifard

– Japan: Takumi Minamino

– Morocco: Amine Harit

– Mexico: Alexis Vega

– Wales: Aaron Ramsey

– Netherlands: Memphis Depay

– Poland: Grzegorz Krychowiak

– Portugal: Bernardo Silva

– Serbia: Dusan Tadic

– Senegal: Sadio Mané

– Switzerland: Granit Xhaka

– Tunisia: Wahbi Khazri

– Uruguay: Giorgian de Arrascaeta

More news of your interest