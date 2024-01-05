This Friday, the New York Prosecutor's Office demanded a fine of $370 million from the former president. Donald Trump (2017-2021) after the civil trial for fraud in the Trump Organization, a higher figure than initially demanded, in addition to a “lifetime” veto in the state's real estate sector.

It is expected that On January 11, Judge Arthur Engoron issues a written verdict following final arguments from both parties. and to specify a possible million-dollar fine for Trump, his two oldest children and two former executives, whom he already considered responsible for fraud, the main charge, in a pre-trial ruling.

The office of prosecutor Letitia James, who has pursued the case and initially sought $250 million in penalties, argued today in a lengthy court document that Trump should pay more because it has been proven in the trial that he obtained illicit profits.

The Prosecutor's Office also demands that Trump and the two former executives of his company accused, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConey, be prevented “for life” from participating in the real estate sector or from managing “any company or legal entity” in the New York State.

After the trial, which has lasted about two months, six charges related to the manipulation of asset figures in the Trump Organization's financial documents to obtain advantages with insurers and banks are about to be resolved, and the possible fine and measures will depend on that ruling. restrictive to business.

According to the prosecutor's new argument, Most of the 370 million claimed correspond to the interest that the Trump Organization saved on four commercial loans (168 million) and the benefits he obtained from the sale of a building in Washington DC (139 million).

Trump's lawyers criticized the figure in another document as “grossly excessive,” and argued that the transactions analyzed “were bilateral between the defendants and their banks, and none had an impact on the public” or the market, so they reiterated that the case should be dismissed.

EFE