This Friday started the Sub-20 World Cup in Argentina. The current host had not managed to qualify for the contest, however, it is present because the venue was withdrawn from Indonesiaso he will seek to repeat the feat he did more than 20 years ago when he was crowned on his own soil.
on the part of the CONCACAF they are competing Guatemala, USA, Dominican Republic and Hondurashighlighting the absence of Mexicowho failed to qualify for the championship since he could not be among the top four in the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.
The Tricolor totally failed in its desire to reach the international fair, despite the good start it managed. In the Group Phase, the Aztec team exhibited 8-0 against Surinamthrashed 5-0 at Trinidad and Tobagoapart equalized without annotations against Haiti.
Already in the final phase, it is expected that the Mexican team would not have problems because in the round of 16 they passed over Puerto Rico leaving the slate 6-0, however, they did not expect the Guatemalans to be a worthy rival. The gachupines surprised first after a target from Archimedes Zachariaswith esteban lozando equalizing the score. However, in the penalty shootout, Jesus Hernandez, Isais Violante, Jermiah Leone and Bryan Gonzalez they missed their turn, losing the opportunity to access the semifinals and their ticket to attend the U-20 World Cup.
Thus, a streak of attending more than five consecutive U-20 World Cups was cut, since they were present in Poland 2019, South Korea 2017, New Zealand 2015, Turkey 2013 and Colombia 2011. Now all that remains is to wait for the next event. .
