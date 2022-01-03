Next january 6, Three Kings Day, those participants of the raffle of the Christmas lottery, held on December 22, they will be able to extend their luck or look for a new opportunity to reap a prize in the Children’s Lottery Draw that will distribute a total of 700 million euros in prizes.

The first draw dates from 1941 when Fernando Roldán, director of Stamp and Monopolies, Institutionally made this celebration official after the success it had in its premiere. Thus, a year later the raffle the raffle became extraordinary and regulated by the State. Also, in the year 1946 prizes began to be awarded in relation to termination and repayment as we know it today.

What is the name of Lotería del Niño?

For the moment, there are two theories that throw the motive on the origin of the name of this raffle that takes place this Thursday. One of them focuses on the fact that the celebration coincides with the same day of the feast of the Magi, whose protagonism is for More smalls. However, for more than two decades the draw was not under this name, when in 1966 it began to be called “El Niño”.

Also, there is another theory that gains more force and was unveiled by Gabriel Medina Vílchez in 2013. This enigma establishes that the draw began to be forged in the year 1879 through the Duchess of Santoña María del Carmen Hernández y Espinosa de los Monteros, popularly known as Mariquita Hernández, after the construction of the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid.

Generosity and its risky fight of the Duchess were the reasons that reaped the construction of this hospital center. The destiny changed direction and plunged into a deep well marked by his great economic ruin and emotional loneliness that led to his death.. Therefore, legend has it that if it had been one of the beneficiaries of the first prize of the raffle would have recovered part of his fortune, according to Vílchez.

“National Children’s Raffle”

The great investment of the Duchess that she had to make for the construction of the hospital and the payment of medical personnel led him to a solution that led to the creation of a raffle, under the name “National Child Raffle”, that was held on November 6th. The success was resounding that the King Alfonso XII exempted the Duchess from paying 4% of the proceeds thanks to the great performance of the baroness with the people most disadvantaged by disease.

“To all those present who saw and understood, know that the Courts have decreed and sanctioned the following. It is exempted from the 4% tax with which they must contribute to the Public Treasury all the raffle of the hospital for poor children entitled Niño Jesús, ”said Alfonso XII.