We all know what kind of person it is who chooses Rugal. The “crazy” Iori It is part of the Mexican gamer culture. It is common in Mexico to come across a poster of Mai shiranui or a pirated version of the 2002 installment even at the bus stop. However, why is it so popular the king of Fighters in Mexico?

The saga of fights created by SNK has legions of loyal players, some even to editions in particular like 2002. Players like Armando “Bala” Castro or Angel ‘Egg’ Chong have been crowned world champions, while others like Rolando ‘Violent Kain’ Neri Y Agustin ‘Wero Asamiya’ Escorcia they have obtained important international triumphs.

Everything starts, however, from a key moment: the possibility of easily finding both a space to play and a way to show who is more skilled. All in an environment where, at the end of the day, the arcades that gave them home were a business. A productive one.

Easier for the King of Fighters to arrive than water

Some years ago Yoshiki okamoto, head of programming at Capcom, noted that they were never sold to Mexico authorized copies of Street fighter ii. This could be interpreted, in the first place, as the fact that all versions of the title that were played in Mexican arcades were pirates. However, it also has another important reading: they were distributed through non-direct intermediaries that increased the price.

How does this affect the popularity of the king of Fighters? In that precisely there was an important difference. The Mexican distributor Plus Electronics worked hand in hand with SNK to bring their games to Mexico. This naturally reduced the costs of the plates. This made games more accessible to arcade owners.

There are figures on how important the business was for the Japanese company in Mexico. Evoga, a company that collaborated in games like The King of Fighters 2001 and performed Rage of the Dragons, points out that up to 40 percent of the global sales reported by the company came from the Mexican market.

In this way, it was easier for an arcade operator to buy a set of SNK that one of Capcom. Mainly because of the cost-benefit issue. Thus we saw, from the mid and late 90s, practically a machine from series such as the king of Fighters or Metal slug at every turn.

Obviously this was not enough to alleviate a financial crisis that the original incarnation of the company experienced, which went bankrupt in 2000. This bankruptcy led to the release of programming codes belonging to previous games. In the meantime Eolith Y PlaymoreThose responsible for the 2001 and 2002 deliveries were not as successful in fighting piracy. Apocryphal and modified versions of these titles became the bread and butter for gamers. To the point that they are still business, especially the King of Fighters 2002.

The country of fighters

Beyond the fact that the series was almost omnipresent in Mexico, the audience was able to broadly identify with the cast. Not only because of his skills in the game, but because unlike other titles the franchise clearly told a story. Since the fight against Rugal, the combat before Orochi, to the plans of conquest by NESTS.

Fighters like Iori, with their peculiar anti-hero personality, they won the favor of the public. The sensuality of Mai, the charm of Athena and the character of Lioness stole hearts. Even the female audience made a space among those who enjoyed the title. Either for the love of the cast or for identifying with the various combatants available on the roster.

The King of Fighters, on the other hand, delivered a steely competitive combat experience. The spectacular stages, the deep game mechanics, among other factors, made a difference between the contenders and the rookies. Making, of course, that a coexistence is generated around the game and, from there, a community.

There were players who enjoyed the king of Fighters with his friends when leaving school. Others who made a name for themselves in their neighborhood and who, in fact, went to other neighborhoods to challenge. To represent your space. The franchise became part of everyday life and, therefore, the desire to be better. This in an era long before electronic sports as we know it.

The art of fighting in the King of Fighters

The Mexican community linked KOF with elements like a doujinshi published with the blessing of SNK in the 90’s. Anime magazines like Manga Connection they talked about the franchise on a regular basis, as it was in the interests of their audience. Even SNK presented several deliveries officially in Mexico, with the presence of important executives.

Unlike other companies, which portrayed Mexico with stereotypes, SNK put important characters under the Mexican flag. Such is the case of the team Art of Fighting, one of his main series, in The King of Fighters 94. Or fighters like Ramon or Angel. However, it was the players who gave an important shine.

Angel Torres, member of Evoga, won a bet on Japanese developers and christened a character. Bullet he remained undefeated for two years in international competitions of the XIII edition, winning a world championship and being runner-up in another. Violent Kain defeated in Asia Zeng ‘Xiao Hai’ Zhuojun, Chinese gamer considered the best contender in recent years.

In the world it is linked to the king of Fighters with Mexico. During events in the United States, players are presented in Spanish and Mexican characters are not lacking in recent games. It is clear that even for SNK, the Latin market is important. The community, especially the competitive one, responds. At the end of the day, it is part of a joint history that has been written over the years with a sweet and challenging taste.



