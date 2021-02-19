It seems a lie, but in the XXI century -still- there are situations where being openly homosexual is taboo. Discrimination against those who wish to love someone of the same sex is still present in some societies on the planet. Is loving a crime? For some, yes, and the world of sports is no exception. After years of constant struggle, Every February 19 the International Day Against Homophobia in Soccer is celebrated.

But why is it celebrated every February 19? It is made to commemorate the birthday of Justin Fashanu, an English soccer player who, after declaring himself openly homosexual in October 1990 to the British press, was dismissed from his club and was mocked by fellow professionals and members of the technical staff.

Today is the International Day against Homophobia in Soccer and we want to take advantage of the date to rethink among all of us some customs that we have deeply rooted in our society, in which soccer is the passion of many. pic.twitter.com/opojIiZ7dK – Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity (@MinGenerosAR) February 19, 2021

But things did not end there. Years later, after parading in different football clubs between the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Sweden and Denmark, among others, in March 1998 he was accused of raping a minor in Maryland (USA). Because of this, Fashanu fled to England and made the decision to commit suicide on May 3 of the same year. What began as an act of courage for the time, ended in tragedy.

“I have realized that I have already been convicted as guilty. I do not want to be an embarrassment to my friends and family anymore (…) I hope that the Jesus that I love welcomes me and finally finds peace,” says the note. farewell he left.

Today, the fight against homophobia continues and in some sectors it has their support. But soccer, a sport whose motto is “fair play“It still resists him. Proof of this is Toni Kroos himself who, in an interview for GQ magazine, stated that “I would not advise a footballer to come out of the closet”.

“My common sense, of course, tells me that everyone should be free to live it [su sexualidad] in the 21st century, but I don’t know if I would advise a footballer to come out of the closet. Insults are sometimes thrown on the field, and given the emotions of the fans in the stadium, there is no guarantee that this will not devalue the player’s spirits. […] This should not happen, and the footballer would have a lot of support from his environment, but you have to decide personally if it is going to be an advantage or a disadvantage for you on the field. I don’t think today is an advantage, “said the German player.

From Fashanu to Beattie

30 years had to pass until on June 23, 2020, Thomas Beattie, a former professional soccer player who developed part of his career in Canada and Singapore, declared himself openly gay in an interview with ESPN. Fashanu and Beattie are the only players in British football history to come out as gay. The motives? A “masculinity problem”, according to the now retired midfielder.

“Soccer is a very physical and aggressive sport, so any attack on your masculinity seems to undermine your performance. I know some of the more ‘feminine’ heterosexual men and some of the more ‘masculine’ gays and it has nothing to do with your ability to perform as a footballer or do anything else“Beattie commented in an interview with the MARCA newspaper.

It’s time to share my truth. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I appreciate you https://t.co/KC7UVazSfx – Thomas Beattie (@IamTomBeattie) June 23, 2020

In another interview with the newspaper El Español, the English player was asked what he would recommend to young soccer players who do not know what to do about whether to continue hiding or making public their homosexuality, Beattie recommended that the best thing is to resort to “patience “and having good” company “through thick and thin.

“I would tell them to be patient. Everyone has their own journey, it is not a question of doing it right or wrong. It is a feeling that is sometimes dictated by circumstances. It’s naive to tell everyone to just come out of the closet. I would advise them to try and find a person they trust with whom they can share it. I always believe that a shared problem is a problem cut in half. “