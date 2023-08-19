He inter miami is the sensation team of the Major League Soccer (MLS) right now. Las Garzas are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, but in the 2023 Leagues Cup this squad has had a true transformation.
Thanks to the arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and, of course, Gerardo Martino, the pink team has turned 180 degrees in its performance and is one game away from lifting the first title in its history.
MLS activity will resume on Sunday, August 20, however, the duel between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC, scheduled for this date, was postponed. What is this about? Here we tell you.
According to the MLS calendar, these two squads were scheduled to meet this Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nevertheless, the duel will be held on another date due to the progress of the two teams in the League Cup 2023.
The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the organized competition between Liga MX and MLS. In this phase, the team led by Lionel Messi beat the Carolinas Team by a score of 4-0.
This Saturday, May 19, Nashville SC and Inter Miami will define the champion of the Leagues Cup 2023.
Until now, the new date for the duel between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC has not been announced.
#Inter #Miami #Charlotte #game #suspended
Leave a Reply