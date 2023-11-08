In legal times, the Venezuelan case before the International Criminal Court (ICC) It has advanced with a speed that impresses many. Just this Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8, an appeals hearing will be held in which the Maduro Government has had to give reasons to international justice, which accuses him of not investigating crimes against humanity.



The interesting thing about this hearing is that It is the first time that it has happened in a case of this type. In the two similar ones, the Philippines and Afghanistan, neither reached this point. In the first, a hearing was called to issue a sentence and in the second, everything was in writing. What to expect then for Venezuela?

Caracas, defended by the controversial British lawyer Ben Emmerson, filed an appeal against the judges’ decision to authorize prosecutor Karim Khan to continue the investigation for crimes against humanity.

Howeverin the hearings yesterday and today, the arguments have not been enough to convince the judges, who insist that crimes have been committed, and worst of all, that they are not being investigated in the country.

One of Venezuela’s allegations is that Prosecutor Khan was not required to take into account the documents presented by Venezuela in Spanish, who claimed that he did not do the translations because “many poor countries only speak Spanish.”

“The prosecutor has the responsibility of making the necessary translations. Venezuela does not have the obligation to do so because this would cause the Statute to be applied in a totally discriminatory manner. That is, any State whose working language is English or French does not have the obligation to translate the documents, but those that use Spanish, which are many poor countries,” argued Emmerson.

But this allegation was rejected and both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Victims’ Defense Office recalled that Venezuela He could have officially requested that the process be carried out in Spanish, but he did not do so.

An unprecedented audience

For this hearing, the Venezuelan State had to go to the ICC to defend itself. In addition to Emmerson, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Secretary of the Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe; and Karen García, from the Human Rights Directorate of the Public Ministry.

“This is the first time for an analogous case. In the previous two cases, this type of hearing was not held. In the case of the Philippines, a hearing was called but to issue a sentence. In the case of Afghanistan everything was in writing”Alí Daniels, lawyer and coordinator of the organization Acceso a la Justicia, explains to EL TIEMPO.

The victims see this hearing as a light of hope, since There are at least 124 cases presented to the ICC. One of them is that of the young Juan Pablo Pernalete, killed by a tear gas bomb during a protest in 2017.

“Today we feel violated, exhausted, that they are playing with us. But we feel hope for genuine justice,” said Elvira Llovera, the young man’s mother.

Venezuela recognizes that it has not done justice

In the midst of the scuffles between the Venezuelan representation and the ICC judges, The representatives of the Government of Nicolás Maduro admitted that the majority of the cases presented in The Hague are still open, so they remain unpunished.

Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza asked the Government representatives about the status of the 124 incidents presented to the court.

“The updated data in relation to these 124 incidents are: 113 are in the investigation phase, having managed to identify 166 public officials as possible responsible, registering significant progress; there are 3 in the intermediate phase, that is, with a formal accusation; 3 in trial phase; and 5 convictions that correspond to 14 convicted public officials,” said lawyer Aitor Martínez Jiménez.

“In relation to the ranks, within those 124 incidents we find 15 officers currently convicted, ranging from police officers to sergeants of the Bolivarian National Guard. And under investigation we have within the security forces 18 commissioners, 39 inspectors, 9 detectives, 9 supervisors, 2 chief officers, 26 officers, and in the military corps 3 lieutenant colonels, 7 lieutenants, 1 major, 6 captains and 31 sergeants,” he continued.

Emmerson said in some cases suspects have been identified and in others they have not because the investigation has not reached that level.

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during one of the protests in popular sectors of Caracas, Photo: Federico Parra. AFP

What to expect?

With this hearing, what is expected is that the investigation led by prosecutor Karim Khan will continue, who has already visited Venezuela twice. In both he has reminded Maduro of the importance of doing justice by punishing those responsible.

The Venezuelan State had requested to know names and details of who the complainants were, something that the ICC denied, giving greater hope to the victims.

Human rights lawyers explain that the result of this hearing will be a sentence in a short time, which would be based on determining individual responsibilities for the commission of these crimes.

At the end of the hearing, The ICC concluded that Venezuela does not and will not investigate, therefore the Court is the only one place where victims will find justice.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS