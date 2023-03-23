The boss of TikTok, Shou Zi Chewwill seek to convince the United States Congress this Thursday not to veto the popular application amid fears in Washington that the company has ties to the Chinese government and affects national security.

The 40-year-old Singaporean will head to the powerful House Committee on Commerce and Energy for hours of questioning by Republicans and Democrats who fear he Beijing subvert site for spying or propaganda.

Owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok is under enormous pressure in Western countries: Officials from the US, UK and Canadian governments, as well as the European Commission, were forced to remove the app from their devices..

The British broadcaster BBC advised its staff on Tuesday to remove TikTok from their phones. The most serious threat comes from the United States, whose government has issued an ultimatum for TikTok to be removed from Chinese ownership or face an outright ban in the country.

A ban would be an unprecedented move against a media company by Washington, as it would deprive 150 million monthly users in the country of an app that has become a cultural powerhouse, especially for young people, and the main source of entertainment after Netflix.

“Let me say this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” Chew will tell the House committee, according to prepared remarks released ahead of the hearing.

“TikTok has never shared or received a request to share US user data with the Chinese government. TikTok would also not honor such a request if it ever came,” Chew will add in his opening statement on Thursday.

Still, the cards in Washington appeared to be stacked against Chew, with legislation — and even a White House-backed bill — paving the way for a ban on the app.

“Americans deserve to know the extent to which their privacy is compromised and their data manipulated by ByteDance-owned TikTok’s relationship with China,” said Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chair of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“What’s worse, we know that big tech companies like TikTok use harmful algorithms to exploit children for profit and expose them to dangerous content,” added the Republican.

A similar decision had been taken by the United States Congress. Photo: Loic Venance. AFP / AFP / EFE

‘Stop unjustifiably repressing’

In his final months in office, Donald Trump also sought to have the app banned, but a judge blocked the attempt.

During that battle, a possible sale of TikTok to Microsoft or Oracle was promoted, which never came to fruition due to opposition from China.

Beijing urged last week to “stop unreasonably repressing” TikTok, alleging that the United States lacked evidence that the app poses a threat to its national security.

In a TikTok post earlier this week, Chew asked US users to stand up for their favorite app by sharing “what they love” about it with lawmakers.



On Wednesday, a dozen teenagers, teachers and business owners addressed Congress to voice their opposition to a ban on the app and highlighted the benefits of TikTok to their lives and livelihoods.

“Are there other platforms? Absolutely, I’m on them, but none have the reach of TikTok,” soap entrepreneur @countrylather2020 told her 70,000 followers in a video recorded just after arriving in Washington.

A sale of the app, even with the agreement of all parties, would be very difficult, as separating the powerful algorithm from “TikTok and ByteDance would be like a conjoined twin operation,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told AFP.

TikTok still has hopes of appeasing the authorities.



In his testimony, Chew will promote a company plan, known as Project Texas, to satisfy national security concerns, under which the handling of user data on US soil would be limited to a US-run division.

It will tell lawmakers that TikTok has already spent $1.5 billion on the project and hired 1,500 US employees to launch it.

AFP