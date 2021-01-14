A Carrefour store in Le Mans (Sarthe). Illustrative photo. (CLÉMENTINE SABRIÉ / FRANCE-BLUE MAINE)

Carrefour soon under the Canadian flag? The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire refuses this merger because it would mean that our national flagship Carrefour would pass under the foreign flag. However, Carrefour is a crucial part of the French food supply chain. We were also able to experience its “essential” character during the first confinement and this is Bruno Le Maire’s argument to explain his reservation: “It would be losing an essential link in our sovereignty and food security.”

Bercy has a right of veto over buyouts and foreign investments when they concern strategic sectors, such as defense, nuclear power … but also food.

Carrefour is the leading private French employer, with 320,000 employees worldwide, including more than 100,000 in France. Even if it is presented as “friendly”, this type of operation always presents a risk of social damage, of job cuts, these front-line jobs. In the period, it is politically complicated.

Couche-Tard is unknown in France, but it is a giant, with 16,000 stores worldwide, 133,000 employees and a market capitalization of nearly 30 billion euros. Much more than Carrefour elsewhere. Couche-tard was born 40 years ago in Quebec, and specializes in small convenience stores, open 24 hours a day, which sell basic food products, cigarettes but also fuel. The sale of fuel is 70% of Couche-tard’s turnover,

and the Canadian is trying to get out of this less and less promising niche with the rise of the electric car. Getting closer to Carrefour would allow it to diversify, to expand into the hypermarket sector, while establishing itself in Europe where it has very little presence.

Such a takeover can give Carrefour and the transformation that Alexandre Bompard, CEO, launched three years ago, a boost. Carrefour has been reoriented towards healthy eating and e-commerce to face discount chains and online platforms, such as Amazon, but this positioning requires a lot of money that the French do not have. However, Couche-Tard says it is ready to invest billions of euros to accelerate this modernization, it also says it is ready to take over the debt of Carrefour. Wednesday January 13, in any case, the revelation of this project caused the Carrefour share price to soar. And the refusal of Bruno Le Maire does not mean that the discussions will not continue