Author: Atif Rabbani

On the very first day of the monsoon session in Parliament, a case of death of displaced laborers due to lockdown came up. The government said in response that there is no data available on the number of dead. Earlier, the government had said that it did not have a state-wise data of farmers’ deaths since 2016, because the Ministry of Home Affairs did not collect it.

Right now the whole country is struggling with the corona epidemic. This great war lies on the shoulders of medical and policemen, but the Central Government does not know how many such warriors of ours lived in this war. Recently, the government told Parliament that it has no data of medical personnel and policemen who died of Kovid-19. Farmers across the country are worried that they will not get the right price for their crops. How should the prices of crops be charged even when the government does not know how much sugarcane will be in which state, how much urad or where cotton will grow. In fact, the Agriculture Department does not release advance estimates of crop yields.

Similarly, last year, the NSSO released the figures of the Periodic Labor Force Survey on unemployment. It was told that unemployment rate has increased a lot in the entire country including Gujarat in the last four five years. As soon as these figures were released, the NITI Aayog started saying that this report is incomplete at present, it should not be considered correct. After this, when the turn came this year, no concrete figures of unemployment have been given by the government so far. There is also no information about the Periodic Labor Force Survey about the actual state of unemployment. Rather, CMIE, a private organization, is taking up the task of handling the unemployment rate. Due to such government intervention, employment and consumption figures of NSSO’s ‘Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-18’ were not made common.

Eminent economist Haishan Fu says, “Statistics serve as the cornerstone in meaningful policy-making, judicious allocation of resources and public facilities.” The data itself shows when, where, how much, how and what resources are needed to accelerate the development wheel. Availability of appropriate data is an essential condition for managing the economy.

In the current era, ‘Evidence based policy’ is the new basis of public policy. Evidence-based policy means that the formulation of policies must be based on evidence of their relevance, practicality, and success. Abhijeet Banerjee, Esther Dufflow and Michael Kramer were awarded last year’s Nobel Prize in Economics for ‘Experimental Method of Global Poverty Alleviation’. The work of these economists comes under the purview of evidence-based policy. Obviously, there is a need for data for evidence, if there is no data, then how will policies be formulated and evaluated.

India is the fifth largest economy in the world. In such a large economy, synergy and cohesion between various institutions and departments that collect data is a big challenge. For example, one-third of the country’s land is a drought-prone area. Every year about three and a half crore people are affected by floods. There are also more than 5000 medium and large dams in the country. Despite this, the country has to face droughts and floods. There is a huge loss of life and property. A holistic policy is needed to get rid of these problems. Therefore, Section 4 of the Right to Information Act provides that every public authority shall keep all its records duly listed and indexed.

The solution is to arrange to collect the necessary data from the block to the provincial level and become a databank. The government created the online ‘Government Data Platform’ under the National Data Sharing and Accessibility Policy (NPDSA) 2012, but it is no longer updated as the government does not have metadata at all. In Kovid-19, as everyone is cash-strapped, the need for data increases even more.