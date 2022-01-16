Nabil Fekir was the protagonist in yesterday’s cup derby. The Verdiblanco player achieved something that is not usual in the world of football: to score a corner kick. Thanks to his great hitting, headlines from all over the sports press pick up a popular expression, but with an origin unknown to many: olympic goal. Why is the target scored by the Algerian so known? When did you adopt this name?

It was the year 1924 when Uruguay was crowned champion at the Paris Olympics. Surprising as it may seem, in that tournament he did not score a goal from the corner, but that would happen a month later. As a reason to celebrate, the Uruguayan national team organized two friendly matches against Argentina, one in Montevideo and the other in Buenos Aires. The first ended with a tie at one on the scoreboard and in the second, what would happen has caused the goal from the corner to be known today as an Olympic goal.

The ‘return’ duel had to be suspended due to a problem with the influx to the stadium, but shortly after it was rescheduled. Specifically, for October 2, already with access control and about 30,000 fans in the stands. The electronic marked the 15th minute of the game when Cesáreo Onzari hit the goal from the left side directly. Nobody touched the ball and, in fact, the Uruguayan soccer players were perplexed.

Later, they protested the action, understanding that their goalkeeper Mazali had been pushed with the ball in the air. Seeing that the referee did not respond to his pleas, They argued that the Argentine footballer had no intention of scoring and that the goal had been caused by the wind.. Onzari defended that he had it in mind from the first moment and, in addition, he boasted about it: “I could never score another goal like it. It was the best of my goals because of the repercussion it had and the astonishment of the people“.

Curiously, the Olympic goal was not included in the regulations until a few months before that appointment. It was in June 1924 when the International Board he picked it up for the first time, allowing, of course, that it could be scored from the corner from that moment on. Onzari was the first to achieve it and the fact that it was a tribute for the Olympic Gold of Uruguay is what caused that almost a hundred years later it is still present in football jargon.