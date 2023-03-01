Nohemi González, a 23-year-old American of Mexican origin, was assassinated in Paris in the attacks on November 13, 2015. of the Islamic State terrorist group, where a total of 130 people died.

Jordanian Nawras Alassaf died on January 1, 2017 in a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. at the hands of Abdulkadir Masharipov, a terrorist who broke into the place and killed 39 people. Both cases have reached the US Supreme Court and could define the future of the Internet.

But what does the Internet have to do with the aforementioned terrorist attacks? Last week, US Supreme Court justices heard arguments from the González family’s lawsuits against Google over its YouTube video platform and from the Alassaf family’s lawsuit against Twitter. The complaints seek that determine the responsibility of these technology companies for the content that users publish on their platforms.

In accordance with Telemundothe complainants challenge the scope of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, adopted in 1996, which gives power to technology companies to moderate the content of Internet users, but protects them from being sued for what they publish.

The case of Nohemi González

Nohemi González was a student at California State University and in 2015 was spending a semester in Paris studying industrial design.

She was assassinated in the Belle Equipe cafeteria in the French capital by a commando of the Islamic State jihadist group.

His parents accuse YouTube of having recommended videos of the jihadist group to some of its users.

According to the lawsuit, “by recommending Islamic State videos to its users, Google has helped Islamic State spread its message and thereby provided it with material support.”

The case they’re hearing today comes from this person. Nohemi Gonzalez was 23 when ISIS terrorists killed her and several others in a series of attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015. ISIS not only claimed credit for it on YouTube, it appears to recruit on YouTube as well. pic.twitter.com/VYCEpcmNp4 — JChoe (@JoohnChoe) February 21, 2023

“The problem is that when you click on a video, YouTube will automatically keep sending you other videos that you haven’t requested,” said attorney Eric Schnapper, on behalf of the Gonzalez family.

But according to Lisa Blatt, a representative of Google, the term “recommendation” is excessive. “There are 3.5 billion daily queries on the search engine. (The responses) are different for each person and could all be considered as recommendations,” she stated. He assured that “the Internet would never have taken off if everyone could sue all the time.”

Before the case reached the Supreme Court, lower courts sided with Google on behalf of the legal provision known as section 230, adopted when the Internet was in its infancy and which has become one of its pillars.

According to the AFP agency, this section decrees that Internet companies enjoy legal immunity for the content they publish because they are not a “publisher.”

Nohemi González’s parents accuse YouTube of having recommended videos of the jihadist group to some of its users.

The case of Nawras Alassaf

The relatives of Nawras Alassaf accuse Twitter of complicity with the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attack on January 1, 2017 in which he and 38 other people died during a New Year celebration, because the platform did not monitor the accounts or publications of the terrorist group.

According to the whistleblowers, if the terrorist organization uses platforms such as Twitter “to recruit members, issue terrorist threats, spread propaganda, instill fear and intimidate the civilian population”, the technology companies were responsible for instigating the attack in which Alassaf was killed.

They add that Twitter provided material support to the Islamic State by providing the infrastructure and services that allow it to “promote and carry out its terrorist activities,” by failing to proactively monitor and remove terrorist content.

Nawras Alassaf’s relatives accuse Twitter of complicity with Islamic State

In the hands of the Supreme Court

As noted by the EFE agency, the Supreme Court of the United States will have to decide whether, according to the Anti-Terrorism Law, Social media platforms hosting user content may be considered to have aided and abetted an act of international terrorism for its alleged failure to filter and remove content posted by terrorist organizations.

CNN notes that tech companies large and small are following the case, fearful that judges might change the way sites recommend and moderate content in the future and making websites vulnerable to dozens of lawsuits, threatening their very existence.

The AFP agency recalls that in the past, several Supreme Court judges have expressed their desire to change the reading of article 230, which politicians are increasingly questioning, although the divisions between Democrats and Republicans make it difficult for it to be modified. And from what was heard in the same court last week, there are no clear signs of what the highest court of the United States intends to do.

“If we side with them, suddenly Google will no longer be protected. And maybe that’s what Congress wants, but isn’t that something for Congress to decide and not the court?” Judge Elena Kagan asked last week.

Changing the law could bring down the digital economy

Changing the law could “cause the digital economy to collapse, with all kinds of consequences for workers and pension funds, etc. ”, Judge John Roberts said.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Twitter attorney Seth Waxman focused his defense that failing to do everything possible to enforce Twitter’s rules and policies that prohibit this type of content “does not amount to the knowing provision of substantial assistance.” to providers of violent content.

“If the Istanbul police chief had come on Twitter saying ‘we’ve been following three accounts and these people seem to be planning some kind of terrorist act’ and Twitter hadn’t investigated it, then we would have taken the blame,” he said, according to EFE.

Tech companies large and small are following the case, fearful that the judges could change the way the internet works.

Twitter ensures that the fact that the Islamic State has used the platform does not constitute “knowing” assistance, a position shared by the Joe Biden Administration.

EFE also recalled that according to Assistant Attorney General Edwin Kneedler, representative of the US Government, Twitter cannot be held responsible under the Anti-Terrorism Act because Congress ensured that this law “does not have as broad a scope as to inhibit legitimate and important activities of businesses, charities and others.”

But in the opinion of several of the Supreme Court justices like Elena Kagan, Twitter “knew all that and did nothing about it.”

“How can you say that Twitter did not provide substantial assistance?” Asked the judge, who assured that the social network “is helping by providing a service to those people with the explicit knowledge that those people are using it to promote terrorism.” .

In the opinion of lawyer Keith Altman, “it is essential” that the Supreme Court analyze the two cases and “try to provide some guidance.” “This is about asking companies to act reasonably and responsibly in the way they manage their content. and not just say, well, there’s nothing they can do about it,” he said.

What the experts think

Opinion of Manuel Santillán, PhD from the European University Viadrina in Germany and professor at the University of Lima.

In general terms, there is a concern not only from the European Union but also from the United States Congress to see how to require technology companies to be more careful with the privacy of people on the one hand and with what they allow to appear on their platforms on the other.

The technology companies say that they do not want to be filters, they do not want to assume that responsibility because, in addition, that means the use of great human resources. There is even a former Facebook employee who stated that technology companies are really not very interested in applying rigorous filters because it would reduce their income.

Thus, on the one hand, we see the demands made to the companies so that they seek to review the contents and at the same time respect the rights of the users, and on the other hand, the same technology companies, which do know about the problem, have a weak commitment to ensuring that in something improve what is happening in your social networks.

There is a lot of terrorist content, others that affect people’s rights, also those that incite hatred, there is extremist, dangerous content, there are many groups of political extremes, conspiracy theories, fake news, all of this is a problem that has no solution.

It is a very sensitive issue that is still being discussed. There is no formula to see what to do. In the meantime, things continue to evolve, now we already have artificial intelligence, but these technological advances are going faster than the implementation of new regulations.

