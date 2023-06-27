On February 16, 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigationof USA (FBI) issued an arrest warrant for Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On the tab, FBI offers up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of the leader of the Wagner paramilitary groupwhich this weekend led a rebellion that shook the strings of power in Russia.

However, that institution did not issue this reward for the mercenary operations it carries out in different parts of the world (such as in Africa or Syria).

I have never simply been the financier of the Internet Research Agency. I invented it, I created it, I drove it for a long time

The reasons behind this order by the US authorities have to do with the plan developed by the Internet Research Agency (IRA)based in Saint Petersburg, for “interfere with the political system of the United States, including the 2016 presidential election”says the FBI.

“He allegedly oversaw and approved their political and election interference operations in the United States, which included buying space on a US computer server, creating hundreds of fictitious personas online, and using stolen identities of people from the United States. Joined. These actions were allegedly taken to reach a significant number of Americans in order to interfere with the political system of the United States, including the 2016 presidential election.”, reads Prigozhin’s criminal file and which rests on the official FBI website.

Wagner’s military blocked the streets of Rostov-on-Don.

What did the operation for which he is requested by the United States justice consist?

The IRA is commonly known in the media as the St. Petersburg ‘troll’ factory, which the United States accused of interfering in the 2016 election..

In February 2023, he acknowledged having been the founder of this structure, which in 2016 launched a campaign on social networks to manipulate to public opinion in the United States before the presidential elections won by Donald Trump.



“I have never been just the financier of the Internet Research Agency. I invented it, created it, managed it for a long time. It was created to protect the Russian information space from the rude and aggressive propaganda of anti-Russian theses from the West,” he said then. Prigozhin through his press service.



In November 2022, he responded for the first time to accusations of alleged meddling in the US elections by saying that Russia “has done it and will do it”.

“Gentlemen, we have done it, we continue to do it and we will do it in the future,” Prigozhin said when asked about the alleged interference in last year’s legislative elections in the United States.

Washington sanctioned Prigozhin and three of his companies, including Concord Management and Concord Catering, for influencing political processes in the United States.

