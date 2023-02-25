In the study, which was published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine, scientists found that women who smoked e-cigarettes with mint and menthol flavors had the highest risk of losing their fetuses in their wombs.

While it is known that smoking poses a risk to women during pregnancy, the new study focused on some alternatives to traditional cigarettes, to show that they are not without risks.

US researchers tracked 600 pregnant women, some of whom smoked e-cigarettes, during their pregnancies to see how nicotine affects them.

The study did not show major differences between women who smoked and those who did not.

But there was an increased risk when the flavors of the e-cigarettes changed.

The scientists showed that women who smoked (vape) with two flavors of mint and menthol compound before or during pregnancy increased their risk of miscarriage by 227 percent, compared to the rest of the flavors.

The study did not explain the cause of the increased risk of miscarriage as a result of smoking mint and menthol compounds.

Experts, quoted by the British newspaper “The Sun”, explain the matter, based on previous studies, which indicated that vaping with the taste of menthol leads to the destruction of DNA and cell death.