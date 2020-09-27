Beyond environmental concerns, the discussions around this new technology draw their virulence from a fundamental question: what benefits can this innovation bring to French society?

Between smartphone and oil lamp, will we have to choose sides? The debate on the upcoming deployment of the 5G network in France, which should allow data to flow at a speed significantly higher than 4G, is stirring up the political debate. Emmanuel Macron recently compared 5G opponents to Amishs who would like to “the return of the oil lamp”. Facing him, a part of the elected left and environmentalists fear a dangerous, useless and polluting technology.

By declaring that France would take, whatever the cost, the turn of 5G, the head of state tense the opposition. “The government acts as if everyone already agrees”, indignant François Thiollet, member of the executive board of EELV interviewed by franceinfo. The ecologist, at the initiative of a forum for a moratorium on 5G signed by about sixty elected officials and the mayors of eleven large cities, believes that the tone used by the government has made it possible to unite the opposing camp.

If we do not all agree on the issue of 5G, there is one thing that brings us together: it is the rejection of the government’s method which is a caricature, even an insult.François Thiollet, member of EELVto franceinfo

The column, published in the Sunday newspaper, has in fact brought together a fairly wide spectrum of elected officials from the left, from PS personalities like Delphine Batho to figures of rebellious France like Adrien Quattenens, François Ruffin and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. “It is a question which unites the left very largely”, confirms to franceinfo Antoine Martin, elected municipal La France insoumise in Tours, who collaborated in the drafting of the text and the meeting of signatures.

The environmentalist arguments of the text are not to the liking of the right. Criticism of the methods of the president, accused “ignorance and ignorance”, is however shared, as explained by the deputy Les Républicains du Lot Aurélien Pradié in Point. “It shows how much he is fracturing society”, he specifies.

Among the concerns of opponents: a health concern and the idea that waves could be harmful to humans. A fragile rhetoric, according to the Secretary of State in charge of the Digital Transition, Cédric O, who hastened, in an interview with Public Senate, to quote the “28,000 studies” carried out “since 1950 in the world “ concluding in the absence of health effects of telephone waves, even if less than 200 of these studies concern 5G. “On health issues, the game is over. There are dozens of studies which show that there is no reason to fear the negative effects of these waves on health”, insists LREM deputy Eric Bothorel, interviewed by franceinfo.

“It is true that health arguments are the most fragile, but they are not the most important”, admits François Thiollet. It is the environmental cost of the 5G network that must be monitored, according to him, in particular the energy consumption of the network. “Manufacturers agree on the promise of a 1,000-fold increase in the data exchanged over the networks in the coming decades, increasing energy consumption exponentially”, he warns. Antoine Martin adds that he is “sure” that this new network will also encourage consumers to change their smartphone.

Today the market is dying, growth rates are plummeting. 5G is coming as a huge opportunity for an entire sector that hopes to revive the consumption of smartphones.Antoine Martin, elected municipal LFIto franceinfo

Then added to the list of grievances, the consumption of scarce resources to produce adapted telephones and the production of waste linked to the replacement of devices. “We produce connected objects which will become additional waste that we currently recycle very poorly”, recalls François Thiollet.

The Republic on the move wants to sweep the argument aside. “We are in the wrong battle”, says Eric Bothorel. “People change cellphones at Christmas, to have a better camera or a bigger screen, infrastructures are ultimately very little responsible”, argues the deputy LREM, for whom the argument comes down to “making highways responsible for pollution, rather than cars”.

The government wants to focus on the beneficial effects that the 5G network could on the contrary have in the fight against global warming: improving the conditions for teleworking, which would reduce the environmental impact of daily transport, or even control. flows in a metropolis, which would allow better management of energy expenditure. “The ecological transition will not happen without 5G”, assures Eric Bothorel.

“The politicians are convinced that we can pacify the debate by reassuring citizens that there is no danger”, analyzes the philosopher Jean-Michel Besnier, member of the scientific council of the Institute of Advanced Studies for Science and Technology (IHEST). For him, this question is secondary. “What it is about is knowing why we would live better with 5G”, asks the philosopher, with franceinfo.

However, the concrete contributions of this technology are far from getting everyone to agree. Thus, the environmentalist mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle, estimated on LCI, that 5G would only serve “watching HD porn in the elevator”. A caricature ? In any case, “the question of uses is fundamental, assures François Thiollet, if it’s for immersive gaming, is it really necessary? “

Can we anticipate the uses that 5G will promote? “History teaches us that we only learn later what new applications emerge from an innovation”, answers Eric Bothorel. The deputy still wants to believe in virtuous applications, which “will make people happy and allow people to live better”. He cites the possibility of facilitating the use of teleconsultation in medical deserts, or even access to culture,“in virtual tours”.

Beyond concrete uses, the deployment of 5G raises the question of the technological race. “I believe that part of society is tired of endless innovation”, notes Jean-Michel Besnier, for whom 5G will “above all to serve the corporate world”.

Today, technology is imposed on us like a destiny, something that we should no longer discuss, because we cannot control it. This is not progress, they are only innovations.Jean-Michel Besnier, philosopherto franceinfo

“I believe it is necessary to have a debate on the meaning of scientific and technological developments“, abounds the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié, in his interview with Point. “Progress is always that of society, not of technology, shares François Thiollet. Progress is seeking a better society for everyone. “

The elected of rebellious France Antoine Martin regrets that Emmanuel Macron is limited to presenting the transition to 5G as a natural evolution, in a field where France must be at the forefront, under penalty of being late . “Yet it is up to the politician to define a desirable horizon on these questions, he asserts. Society will change: we must make a decision together on the future we want, choose together whether or not we want to take this technological path. “