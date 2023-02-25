strings like Cinemark and cineplanet They offer snacks, soft drinks and other snacks at high prices compared to those offered on the street. Is it justified?

Ticket prices for cinemas in Peru are highly variable. In chains like Cinemark, cineplanet, Cinépolis and more, the values ​​of the tickets fluctuate depending on the type of modality they offer; that is to say, the rate goes according to whether the movie you will see is in 2D, 3D, or special services will be included. While this has not been criticized, customers seem to disagree with one very particular situation: the cost of the court and other snacks that are offered in the confectionery.

The little court is one of the most consumed snacks in theaters. Photo: The Republic

Why is the court so expensive in theaters?

Although now it is possible to consume food that has not been purchased in the same cinema, thanks to a measure imposed by Indecopi, many spectators still prefer to accompany their experience with a snack that they can find for sale inside the premises.

However, when we talk about a personal combo (pop corn + soda) for something around S/30, the decision takes time to be made. It is that the price equals and even exceeds that of the same ticket. This is more dramatic when compared to what is sold on the street (up to four times cheaper). Why does this happen?

A report from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the University of California at Santa Cruz explains that there is logic behind this ‘system’: “By charging high prices for concessions (food sales), showrooms can keep prices low. ticket prices, allowing more people to enjoy the big screen experience.”

According to the figures, theaters tend to make more profit from the food they sell. Photo: Facebook Lima Film Festival/ Carlos Contreras/La República

More expensive court, but cheaper movies

With the above, it could be said that selling more expensive snacks allows the price of tickets to remain more accessible to the public.

This could generate some controversy, since many viewers might believe that it is excessive that a glass of soda and a portion of popcorn cost together almost 30 soles, but perhaps we should understand a little how the distribution of profits between distributors and chains works.

As explained by The Hustle portal, when a cinema wants to screen a feature film, it must pay a percentage of the tickets sold, which is usually higher during the first weeks of exhibition. This is usually kept at 70%.

In other words, according to figures from the aforementioned media, if a ticket is sold for 9 dollars, the venue is left with only 2.70 dollars. By contrast, a bag of popcorn (according to Richard McKenzie, a professor at the University of California) costs $0.90 to produce. If it sells for $7.99, the markup is 788%.

Whether it is fair or not is debatable. The truth is that the free market does not fully regulate this situation. After all, no one is forced to buy what they sell in the cinema.