Aileen M. Cannonborn in Cali (Colombia) and appointed in 2020 by the then president Donald Trump (2017-2021) for a position as a judge in the federal courts of the Southern District of Florida, is in charge of the classified documents case.

Something that generates a dent given that, beyond having been nominated by Trump himself, a few months ago, in the preamble to the investigation carried out by the FBI for the theft of documentsCannon ruled in Trump’s favor in a dispute over whether a special administrator should be appointed to review the documents.

His ruling was so questionable that within a few days an Appeals Court knocked him down, including a scolding for his erroneous legal interpretation.

Although it was magistrate Jonathan Goodman who read the charges on Tuesday, it is Cannon, of Colombian and Cuban origins, who will have the authority to review the judge’s decision at the request of either party, according to Telemundo.

According to the media, Cannon was randomly selected for this case among four federal judges in South Florida. Born in Cali in 1981, Cannon studied in the United States at Duke University (North Carolina) and at the University of Michigan Law School.

The judge began her career as an assistant to the federal appeals judge in Iowa, and then in the offices of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, an elite law firm based in Washington DC, details the aforementioned media.

Cannon came into the spotlight last September when she oversaw court proceedings that the FBI found at the residence of Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



In his ruling, Cannon denied the US Department of Justice a motion to continue reviewing and investigating material seized in sea-a-lakewhile also appointing Judge Raymond Dearie, a former Brooklyn-based district court chief magistrate, as an independent expert witness.

For his decision to accept the appointment of an independent expert to review the documents found at Mar-a-Lago, as requested by Trump, Cannon received widespread criticism. But later the Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit (in Georgia) “roundly rejected Cannon’s previous rulings in favor of Trump,” MSNBC pointed out on Tuesday.

Trump, who last year launched his campaign as a candidate for the 2024 elections, He has an appointment with the court in Miami this Tuesday to be notified of the 37 accusations that a grand jury accused him of allegedly having withheld and hidden secret documents in his Florida home.



But besides Cannon, there is another Colombian who has another key case against former President Trump on his hands.

The other Colombian judge in charge of the Stormy Daniels case

The process that began in April of this year for the alleged bribery of a porn actress who also splashes Trump is in charge of Juan Manuel Merchán, a Bogota native who has lived in New York for years.

Juan Manuel Merchan and Donald Trump. Photo: LinkeIn: Juan Manuel Merchán / EFE

Merchán also presided over the trial against the Trump organization, accused of having a scheme in which everything appeared designed to promote a high standard of living for executives – luxury cars, enrollment in expensive schools and exclusive apartments – without having to pay taxes. corresponding.

Merchán was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and came to the United States, more specifically to the Jackson Heights neighborhood, in Queens, when he was only six years old, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

His legal career officially began in 1994, when he was an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan. Since then he has been a New York Family Court Judge (2006-2009), a Claims Court Judge, and now an Acting Supreme Court Justice (since 2009).



