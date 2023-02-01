Seattle Sounders ends a hegemony of 16 CONCACAF tournaments in a row with the Mexican champion. pic.twitter.com/fnPeoH1uwM — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 5, 2022

In addition to this, the representative of the AFC will be again the al hilalsince the 2022 AFC Champions League final was planned to be brought forward, which was delayed due to the pandemic COVID-19 and it was agreed to be played in May 2023, however, in the end, the AFC confirmed that the contest would not be concluded on time, so they chose the club that was crowned in the 2021 competition.

As usual, the champion of the UEFA champions league, Real Madrid of Spain, will wait in the semifinals, the same as the monarch of the Libertadores Cupthe flamenco from Brazil. The Mengao is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 and the meringues for Wednesday the 8th; Finally, both the match for third place and the grand final will take place on Saturday, February 11.