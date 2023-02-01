This Wednesday, February 1, the Club World Cup will start with its 19th edition, where on this occasion there will be no team from the MX League representing the CONCACAF zone, since the Seattle Sounders of the MLS was the champion, defeating in the grand final the UNAM cougars.
Normally the Mundialito is played in December, however, this time it was postponed due to the Qatar World Cup 2022which was held in December because it could not be played during the summer, in the months of June and July, due to the high temperatures in the Asian country, which would have caused many problems for the soccer players.
In addition to this, the representative of the AFC will be again the al hilalsince the 2022 AFC Champions League final was planned to be brought forward, which was delayed due to the pandemic COVID-19 and it was agreed to be played in May 2023, however, in the end, the AFC confirmed that the contest would not be concluded on time, so they chose the club that was crowned in the 2021 competition.
The contest will be held in Morocco, in the cities of Rabat and Tangier, starting this Wednesday with the duel between al ahly of Egypt and the Auckland City of New Zealand, whoever advances will be measured at Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals, next Saturday, February 4. At the same time, the wydad casablanca of Morocco will collide with the al hilal from Saudi Arabia in the other quarterfinal draw, also scheduled on the same day.
As usual, the champion of the UEFA champions league, Real Madrid of Spain, will wait in the semifinals, the same as the monarch of the Libertadores Cupthe flamenco from Brazil. The Mengao is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 and the meringues for Wednesday the 8th; Finally, both the match for third place and the grand final will take place on Saturday, February 11.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Club #World #Cup #played #February
Leave a Reply