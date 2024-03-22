After the controversy that arose in Spain on account of the questioned amnesty law for those who participated in the independence attempt Catalonia in 2017, now the announcement of the former Catalan president is added Carles Puigdemont who said he will present himself as the head of the list for the regional elections on May 12.

Puigdemont He fled from Spanish Justice and went into exile in Belgiumafter an investigation was opened against him. But, now, the amnesty law could open the door for his return to Spain, Therefore, the announcement of his candidacy once again shakes the already tense political environment in the Iberian country.

Spanish legislation requires that the seat be taken in person, but if the amnesty is not in force at the time the new Catalan Parliament is formed, Puigdemont runs the risk of being arrested by the Spanish authorities for his involvement in the 2017 independence process, which opens a whole new episode of uncertainty.

Why is all this shaking up the Spanish political board?

An incessant hand in hand between the president's government Pedro Sánchez and the opposition parties —the Popular Party (PP) and Vox— imposes the pace of actions and contractions in the approval process ffinal of the legislative project of the amnesty in Spain.

The bill, which seeks to pardon the separatists involved in the declaration of independence of Catalonia in exchange for maintaining support for Sanchez in the presidency of the country, has suffered several inconveniences in recent months.

Initially, Sánchez's team and the separatist movements, Together for Catalonia and Esquerra Republicana, had reached an agreement on the content of the future law. The project, however, was hindered by shadows of unconstitutionality. It had to be modified after Congressional lawyers warned that the inclusion in the amnesty of all cases of terrorism, except those that had a final sentence, could jeopardize the opinion on the norm by the Constitutional Court and European justice.

In fact, the proposal led the judge of the Manuel García-Castellón National Court to affirm that the separatists involved in the protests against the sentencing of the procés – judicial procedure that sentenced the leaders of the independence movement of Catalonia to prison, in October 2019 – violate “the right to life and physical integrity recognized in article 15 of the Spanish Constitution and article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.” In November, this same judge charged former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, one of those who would benefit from the amnesty, who is currently on the run.

Photo from archives of protests in favor of the independence of Catalonia. Photo:Efe Share

After the necessary amendment, finally, last week the governing party, Spanish Socialist Worker's Party (PSOE), and the Catalan movements sealed the agreement. As a consequence, Congress approved the project for submission to the Senate, where the opposition dominates. The legal services of the Senate, related to the PP, oppose the norm, which they call unconstitutional and judge the bill approved by an absolute majority in Congress as a “disguised constitutional reform.”

European intervention

But before the opposition had already put a stone in the project's shoe: the report of the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe to which the PP resorted to seek the rejection of the amnesty throughout Europe. The wait for the report marked the evolution of the legislative project in recent weeks.

The Commission finally ruled on Friday of last week. Although he criticized the urgency with which the project was processed and the time scope of application, he ended up endorsing it.

The ruling is a triumph for the Government. It argues that its members “debunk the main lie of the PP, which said that the Venice Commission required a constitutional reform to approve a law of this type and maintains its assessment of the political legitimacy of the amnesty as an instrument of reconciliation.”

But the Popular Party also made its own interpretation of the ruling. According to the president of the Senate, the popular Pedro Rollán, “it was a success that the Senate requested the Venice Commission Report. It comforts and reaffirms the success, in order to guarantee the equality of Spaniards and the territories.”

The truth is that the advisory body supports the conciliatory meaning of the amnesties and affirms that the division of powers is not in question if it is the judges who make the final decision on their application. The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, limited herself to ensuring that “we will repeal that law when we come to government.”

The Government, meanwhile, reported that it will take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission and will re-study matters related to the extension of the deadline established in the last amendment and other issues such as the delimitation of the coverage of the law.

In any case, the report is merely advisory and does not require its execution. This has allowed heads-up to be the guideline for action in the matches and for each one to assume what suits them best.

Pedro Sanchez Photo:AFP Share

Tension between “partners”

Catalan separatism is taking the course of events patiently. He hopes that the amnesty goes ahead, but stops unrestricted support for the Government until he sees the final results. So much so that several sectors of opinion claim that, although Sánchez is the president, he has not yet begun to govern or has not been able to begin to do so. Governance remains in check.

The separatists, to show their teeth again to Sanchez, decided to call elections for the month of May and, in the process, decided to avoid supporting the Government in budget matters. Given this, the executive must repeat the 2023 budgets.

Regarding the early call of the May elections in Catalonia, the triumph of the separatist movements is expected. The government has no choice but to wait. The correlation of forces will determine the future of the national legislature. Sánchez now depends on how that correlation is established to reorganize the ministerial cabinet.

The separatist cause continues

But the underlying concern has not changed. Separatism insists on reaching the self-determination referendum again. The editorial of the newspaper El País, close to Spanish socialism, pointed out the territory of play for the future: “It is not about demanding that the independentists stop being so, but rather that they not impose their demands again, violating the law and breaking the coexistence,” he stated.

But this seems to matter little to the separatists. Puigdemont, who has fled Spain since 2017 to avoid being tried, plans to be the head of the list of his party, Junts per Catalunya, in the May elections, after the approval of the amnesty. From Belgium, where he is a refugee, he expressed: “We went into exile for the same reasons we are going to return; “The future of our nation and not our personal destiny has inspired all decisions.”

And the general secretary of that party, Jordi Turull, who was the first to ask that Puigdemont be a candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, did not hesitate to affirm that “with the amnesty law we can now sit as equals and we have to go for national recognition, which means the exercise of self-determination.” He defiantly added that, despite having been sentenced to twelve years in prison for organizing the separation referendum, he would “do it again and do it better.” The separatist objective, therefore, has not moved an inch.

The Catalan elections could suit Sánchez. If Puigdemont's party emerges stronger, he would ensure national governance, which at times trembles in the face of the constant rupturist threats from Junts per Catalunya. And these elections benefit the separatists because they would have more room to negotiate the budgets with the Government and obtain the powers they demand for Catalonia. The key, however, is in the amnesty. It is the bond that unites the PSOE and the political organization of the escaped former president.

As analyst Estefanía Molina states, “to tie up Puigdemont, the judicial times of the amnesty will continue to be Sánchez's talisman: Junts will be tied until the law is published in the BOE (Official State Gazette), and also until the the courts apply.”

For now, it seems that Sánchez continues to be the great strategist of Spanish politics: he has tied the separatists to his government with the carrot of amnesty, while he plays to buy time to prevent a new self-determination process from arriving during his mandate. Deep down, he believes that the mantle of amnesty will entertain its beneficiaries, who will dedicate themselves to governing Catalonia under new rules and new airs of freedom. Once again he proves that when the chips seem to be flying across the board, he knows how to make them fall in his favor.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

TIME CORRESPONDENT

MADRID