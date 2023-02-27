Boca Juniors, is a team founded on April 3, 1905, and is one of the most winning Argentine soccer and a historical benchmark in world soccer. His stadium, the ‘bonbonniere’intimidates many of its rivals due to the sensation of closeness of the stands to the field and the rumble caused by the breath of the fans.
The stage is located in the Neighborhood of the mouth of Buenos Aires, whose official name is Alberto J. Armando. It was inaugurated on May 25, 1940, and since then it has hosted several matches of the local tournament, as well as Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana, Recopa, Intercontinental Cup and World Cup qualifiers.
A theory about the nickname of the Boca Juniors stadium recalls that, at the beginning of the 20th century, the La Boca neighborhood was a place where dung was collected; that is, the excrement of cows and horses.
The employees who cleaned up the dung in Buenos Aires carried saddlebags in front of their bodies with a hole at waist level to unload the shovel with the dung; This was known as a ‘bomboniere’ in reference to the load of ‘chocolate’, another way of calling this waste, according to the website. Football Museum.
According to the English newspapers The Observer and the sungoing to La Bombonera to watch a match between Boca Juniors and River Plate, is “the most intense sports experience in the world” and “number one among the 50 sporting events that must be seen before dying”
Another incredible fact: the Bombonera was inaugurated on May 25, 1940, exactly the same day that River Plate’s anniversary is celebrated.
