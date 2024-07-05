With the arrival of a white buffalo calf, the Earth finds itself at a crossroads, legend holds.

According to the criteria of

For the Lakota people, the calf’s birth last month fulfills a prophecy and is a sacred symbol, but it is also a warning “that a spiritual awakening needs to occur,” said Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Oyate people in South Dakota, who recently led a ceremony and celebration honoring the calf’s birth at Yellowstone National Park.

The calf’s name is Wakan Gli, which means “Holy Comes/Sacred Returns.”

Lakota legend says that White Buffalo Calf Woman appeared more than 3,000 years ago, carrying a bundle containing a sacred pipe. The holy woman taught the people how to pray and said that in time “they would know more about this sacred pipe,” Chief Looking Horse said.

As he left, he walked west up the hill and stopped, before rolling over and getting up, changing into a young black buffalo. He rolled over a second time, turning into a young red buffalo; and a third time, turning yellow. Then he rolled over a fourth time, stopping near the top of the hill as a white buffalo calf with black eyes, black hooves, and a black nose.

Chief Looking Horse, the 19th guardian of the artifact known as the White Buffalo Calf Woman’s Sacred Bundle and Pipe, said the woman told people “the next time I am on Earth as a white buffalo calf, nothing will be good anymore.” He explained that the prophecy warns that when the white buffalo calf steps on Earth again, many white animals will be born around the world, “because Mother Earth is sick and has a fever, and she is going to speak to these white animals for peace and harmony.”

Chief Looking Horse recounted his fear after the birth of a white buffalo calf in 1994 in Janesville, Wisconsin, noting that it came as the world was waking up to global warming. And so it is with the birth of the white buffalo calf in Yellowstone that we find ourselves at a crossroads, he said, adding that his grandmother said on her deathbed that he would be the last guardian of the sacred burden “if people don’t straighten out.”

Either we face global disasters, disease and false leaders, he said, “or we can unite globally.”

The bison, or American buffalo, is a deeply important and sacred animal to many Native Americans. Tens of millions of buffalo once roamed North America, but mass slaughter in the 19th century caused numbers to dwindle to just a few hundred by 1889.

Jim Matheson, executive director of the National Bison Association, said the Yellowstone calf, with its dark eyes, black hooves and black nose, appears to be a rare white buffalo, lacking the pink hues of an albino animal.

Chief Looking Horse said the birth of the calf brought him to tears. He believes the prophecy shows that people around the world must become better stewards of the planet.

“We live in a time where it’s all about money,” Chief Looking Horse said.

“You have to think about your children,” he added. “Mother Earth is a source of life, not a resource.”