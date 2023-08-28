For many centuries the problem of determining the position of a ship on the high seas was a difficult one, although latitude and longitude pose two very different difficulties. Latitude is measured with respect to a very clear reference: the equator; On the other hand, for longitude there is no specific starting point, since all meridians are the same.

Latitude could easily be established simply by measuring the height of North Star above the horizon (in the southern hemisphere, the Southern Cross offered an acceptable if not nearly as accurate substitute). During the day, the reference was the Sun, although the calculation required applying some corrections according to the time and the time of the year, only within the reach of trained professionals.

The length was another matter. The concept of “meridian” did not appear until the 16th century; Medieval navigators calculated their course by dead reckoning or by applying “recipes” drawn up by cartographers. These routes established voyages between origin and destination, guided by the wind rose or following a given parallel. Needless to say, these specialists were so jealous of their knowledge (and their business) that once the routes had been established on their navigation charts, they used to give the client a simple indication of the directions to follow in each section of the voyage and erased all the annotations made in your letter to be able to reuse it.

In antiquity, the zero meridian used to be established coinciding with the last known land, beyond which there was only unexplored ocean. It seems that Ptolemy used the Canary Islands or, more likely, those of Cape Verde. All longitudes were measured from it to the East, since the meaning of negative numbers was not yet widespread.

Columbus was the first to notice that the compass needle did not point due north, but as he moved across the Atlantic, the deviation decreased until magnetic and geographic north coincided. There was nothing special about that meridian; it just seemed like a “natural” way to establish a reference. Although the method of determining longitude at sea by magnetic declination would not be practical due to irregularities in the magnetic field.

The Treaty of Tordesillas, which established the zones of Portuguese and Spanish influence in the New World, only prescribed that the demarcation line would be found 370 leagues to the west of the Cape Verde Islands. Much more than the 100 leagues established the previous year by papal bull, but no specific reference to degrees of longitude. Geographers engaged in endless discussions about how many leagues were covered by one degree. And later if the line (defined as “from pole to pole”) extended to the other hemisphere, since the areas of the Pacific that could be colonized depended on it.

For many years Cape Verde would serve as a more or less official reference point for the zero meridian. In the middle of the 16th century, Mercator transferred it to the island of Fuerteventura, but that was not a universal agreement either, since each cartographer used to assign it where it best suited him according to practical, nationalist or religious criteria.

Thus, the origin of longitudes was located for short periods of time, in Jerusalem, Rome, Pisa, Saint Petersburg, the Cheops pyramid or Copenhagen (perhaps in homage to Tycho Brahé). In the 17th century, Cardinal Richelieu decreed that France would adopt the meridian of the island of Hierro, at 19º 55′ West, which would then be rounded to 20º only so that 0º would correspond to Paris.

For a long time, longitude could only be calculated by astronomical methods. Lunar eclipses offered a good system: They occurred simultaneously throughout the planet, but each observer saw them at a different time, depending on their geographical position. Columbus himself tried twice during his second and fourth voyages; although the few ephemeris available at the time did not offer many guarantees.

Other astronomers, including Galileo, suggested using a very accurate cosmic clock: the eclipses of Jupiter’s satellites. Calculation tables were compiled to help with the task. In theory, it might have worked on dry land, but locating them from the tossing deck of a ship at sea was impossible.

By the eighteenth century, the calculation of longitude was still an unresolved problem. The dead reckoning methods, that is, determining the position based on the course and path covered, involved errors of many tens of kilometers. It was the cause of numerous tragedies: captains who did not find their destination island to the point of not knowing if it was to the east or west and that in the delay to find it half the crew died of scurvy; or shipwrecks like the one on the Scilly Islands in which the British Navy lost four ships of the line and more than 2,000 lives in a single night.

Following these incidents, the British Admiralty promoted the search for a more reliable system for deducing longitude. At least with an acceptable margin of error. For a long time it was known that the solution was to compare the local time with the time in the reference meridian, but since there were no reliable clocks, this had to be calculated by other methods. The most used, that of lunar distances.

In essence, it was based on measuring the angle between the center of the lunar disk and a bright star. The stars were fixed, but the position of the Moon changed throughout the night. Astronomers could calculate how it varied minute by minute and record the results in tables referring to a reference meridian. In general, of course, the same one from where the calculations had been made.

It was certainly a formidable job, requiring the collective effort of several generations of mathematicians. Because it was not only about predicting distances, but also helping with the multiple corrections that would be required. For example, the effect of refraction caused by the atmosphere or the different apparent size of the Moon depending on whether it was at its apogee or perigee, which, in turn, affected the determination of its center.

It was the fifth astronomer royal, the Englishman Nevil Maskelyne, who, with the publication of the Nautical Almanac (1767) would give a great boost to the method of calculating lunar distances. It was not a comfortable or fast system: it required complex calculations that could take more than four hours to reach an acceptable result. Maskelyne himself, during a trip to the island of Saint Helena, took eight hours.

Around this time, an amateur watchmaker and carpenter named John Harrison built the first marine chronometer accurate enough to keep time to within a few seconds of error despite the rough conditions of a sea voyage. With his help, the calculation of the length was not only simple and fast, but much more accurate.

The downside to Harrison’s watch was its price, since it was a genuine piece of goldsmith’s. So, until it became more affordable over time, sailors continued to use the method of lunar distances. And since the Almanac tables had been calculated from the royal observatory in Greenwich, its meridian (and its local time) became a “de facto” reference.

In the second half of the 19th century, the need to adopt a common reference became more and more evident, not only because of navigation imperatives, but also to unify railway timetables. In the United States, each population was governed by a schedule referred to its own meridian, taking Washington as its origin (which had also served to establish the limits of numerous States in the Midwest).

After several attempts, in October 1884 an international conference was convened in Washington with, among other things, the purpose of officially defining the Greenwich meridian as the origin of longitude measurements. The agreement was adopted by 23 votes to one. Only Santo Domingo voted against; France and Brazil abstained. In fact, France would still resist for 30 years to accept the pre-eminence of Greenwich, to the point of resorting to the euphemism “average time of Paris minus 9 minutes and 21 seconds”

