The Taliban have expressed concern about the health of US President Donald Trump. This global terrorist organization has also expressed hope that Trump will easily defeat his rival Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election in the US. Trump is currently battling a corona virus infection. However, he has been discharged from the hospital and is currently quarantined at the White House. Now the question arises that why is the Taliban praying for Donald Trump’s health and his victory?Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that we hope he will win the election and end the presence of the US military in Afghanistan. Another Taliban leader said on condition of anonymity that big Taliban leaders had become worried after hearing the news of Trump being infected with Corona virus. However, they are getting better now.

Trump is an important link in Afghanistan-Taliban peace talks

It was due to pressure from Donald Trump that the Afghan government agreed to hold peace talks with the Taliban. The conversation is currently in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Trump has been in favor of the deal since the beginning. For this reason many big leaders of his administration are also participating in this meeting. The US wants its influence in Afghanistan to be at par with both the Taliban and the government because the United States has not achieved anything in the last 19 years of war.

Trump has announced the withdrawal of the army from Afghanistan

After the 9/11 attacks, then President George Bush allowed the attack in Afghanistan, targeting the Taliban. Since then, the US military has been present in Afghanistan and is supporting the government there against the Taliban. Just a few days ago, Trump announced that by Christmas, he would have Afghanistan complete withdrawal of the American army. In such a situation, the Taliban are hopeful that their position on the country will become stronger as the US military leaves.

What did Trump say

Trump said in a conversation with Fox News that 19 years in Afghanistan is sufficient. We want the few courageous women and men soldiers still present in Afghanistan to return home by Christmas. The US military is working there as policemen. They are not acting like the army. We have the largest army in the world. I eliminated 100% of the Khilafat against ISIS. I killed Qasim Soleimani, the Kurdish force commander. I killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

There are so many American soldiers in Afghanistan

Following an agreement with the Taliban on 29 February, the US has reduced its military strength in Afghanistan and now has just 8,600 troops stationed there. He has handed over five military bases to his Afghan partners. The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is also a major issue in the US election.

How the Taliban was born

The Taliban was born in northern Pakistan in the 90s. At this time, the army of the then Soviet Union (Russia) was going back to their country after defeating Afghanistan. The Taliban emerged under the leadership of Pashtuns in Afghanistan for the first time in 1994. It is believed that the Taliban first made their presence known through religious events or madrasas, in which most of the money used came from Saudi Arabia. After the Soviet Union migrated from Afghanistan in the late 80s, there was a conflict between several factions after which the Taliban was born.