Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi receives Taiwan’s highest civilian award from Speaker Tsai Ing-wen. The visit of the Democratic leader has raised the tension with China to a maximum ep

There are three pillars on which the always delicate relationship between the United States and Taiwan is based, an island whose independence it does not recognize due to its respect for the ‘one China policy’ but with which it maintains ties in different areas: security, the economy and governance. The first and the last are the ones that anger China the most, the giant that claims for itself the sovereignty of ancient Formosa. But the economy is really what makes the difference. And, for this reason, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has focused a large part of her speech during her controversial lightning visit to Taipei.

In addition to making it clear that the American superpower will not abandon Taiwan to its fate in the face of a hypothetical invasion by China and that its presence together with the president of the de facto independent island, Tsai Ing-wen, reflects the unconditional support for a democratic system which she considers “exemplary” in the region, Pelosi has influenced two key issues: a possible free trade agreement with the island, and the participation of Taiwanese companies in the relocation of chip production in the United States.

On the hypothetical treaty he has only said that it is “a possibility that hopefully materializes imminently”, but on semiconductors he has gone deeper. “We have just passed the law on chips and science, which opens the door for us to strengthen our relations in this field,” he declared while Tsai nodded. “I know that there are significant Taiwanese companies that are planning to invest in factories in the United States, because the knowledge they have in a sector in which they have been very successful is a model for us,” he elaborated.

Take the lead



Not surprisingly, Taiwan is the world’s leading manufacturer of semiconductors, a key component for technological sectors as varied as the automotive industry, which has suffered in its flesh from the shortage caused by the resurgence in demand after the pandemic, or electronics, which requires increasingly smaller and more sophisticated components. The number of products equipped with chips is constantly growing, and progress in their technology is key even in areas as sensitive as the military. For this reason, and taking into account that 75% of world production is concentrated in Asia, both Europe and the United States have proposed billionaire investments to approach self-sufficiency and take the lead of China.

The Old Continent has ambitious plans underway to build factories, and Washington has approved the law mentioned by Pelosi with the aim of “ensuring that the United States is prepared to lead the world in science and innovation.” According to the official text, the superpower has set out to “increase the production of semiconductors in America, solve vulnerabilities in the logistics chain, and revitalize scientific research and technological leadership, thus strengthening economic and national security both at home and abroad.”

Taiwan, a geopolitical partner that is gaining importance in the face of the rise of China, can be a key player in achieving the US ambition, which is also shared by Beijing in its eagerness to reduce dependence on foreign countries in key industrial sectors. Although the Asian giant has made considerable progress in the sector thanks to the efforts of companies such as SMIC or Huawei, the sanctions that weigh on key components and the lack of knowledge mean that it is still one step behind and that Taiwan is still the main actor in that everyone woos.