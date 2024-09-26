Geometry has its practical application in artistic expression, especially in painting, when the shapes that inhabit space are transferred to the canvas.

Paul Cézanne can be considered the missing link between Impressionism and Cubism. His painting opened up to modernity by simplifying forms following the model of three geometric figures: sphere, cone and cylinder. From these visual representations, Cézanne managed to distribute the real essence of nature on the canvas.

For example, his famous apples follow the spherical shape, just like the head of a person, while the trunk of a tree is cylindrical; but, when it comes to a fir tree, the geometric prototype to follow is going to be the cone. And with this way of understanding reality, to then capture it on a canvas, we can go back to Cicero (106-43 BC), who, in his Tusculan Disputationstells us about the discovery of the lost tomb of Archimedes, whose sepulchre “unknown to the Syracusans, and whose existence they denied, was surrounded and completely covered by brambles and bushes.”

More information

Archimedes had given instructions about the legend he wanted for his tomb and it is curious that Cicero recognised it by the sphere inscribed on a cylinder as an epitaph. With this inscription, Archimedes declared his pride in having decided that the volume of the sphere is equal to two thirds of the volume of the circular cylinder circumscribed to it. It was his last will before being murdered by a soldier drunk with someone else’s blood during the siege of Syracuse, in the Second Punic War, while he was scribbling a geometric problem on the sand. With such anecdotes, we can trace an invisible thread that links the different periods of geometry up to Cézanne, whose apples – spheres in his geometric universe – reveal to us that painting is, above all, a question of volumes.

In this thread, in addition to the presence of Archimedes, the presence of Anaxagoras (500-428 BC) is necessary, solving the problem of squaring the circle on the walls of his cell, that is, trying to obtain a square whose area measures exactly the same as the area of ​​a given circle. Perhaps, Dante was inspired by this scene and its impossible solution to bring it to The Divine Comedy.

As the geometrician applies his mind

To square the circle, not even with all your ingenuity

find the right formula, no matter how hard you try

Dante Alighieri

But the presence of Filippo Brunelleschi (1377-1446), goldsmith, sculptor and architect, is also necessary. We can imagine him practising with geometric shapes until he found linear perspective, making all the lines of a drawing converge at a single vanishing point, thus creating the illusion of depth through the mathematical method. Never in the history of art have science and imagination been so closely linked as when Brunelleschi managed to create the sensation of infinity in a finite space, making a law of physics have the same weight as an apple painted with the taste of someone who is deciphering the real essence of nature.

The stone axe It is a section where Montero Glezwith a prose-like will, exercises its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.