As of July 1, Spain assumes the semi-annual presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) with the aim of promoting relations with Latin America and the Caribbeanalthough at a time of internal political uncertainty due to the general elections called for next July 23, a very unusual circumstance in community politics.

(Read here: Spain would concentrate the efforts of the European Union to combat money laundering)

The head of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sanchezreiterated that the electoral process will not imply a weak presidency because the objectives are defined, they are shared by all the partners and, in addition, lhe presidency of the EU for Spain is a matter of State, beyond partisan politics.

Looking towards Latin America

Spain, which has special ties with Latin America and the Caribbean, marked as one of the priorities of its presidency the promotion of EU relations with that region and, in this sense, highlights the summit of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which will be held in Brussels on July 17 and 18.

It is expected that this meeting will also serve to advance trade agreements with Chile, Mexico and Mercosur, which are not just “trade agreements” but a sign of “the long-term political commitment that Europe has towards Latin America”, according to the Spanish minister of foreign affairs, José Manuel Albares, who proposes that these agreements be extended in time beyond the Spanish presidency.

Albares stated this Thursday that, during this semesterSpain will seek to advance in trade and investment agreements with “like regions” such as Latin America, to achieve “sustainable growth and responsible digitization.”

Apart from Latin America, Spain wants to keep the focus on the war in Ukraine and, along these lines, it is significant that tomorrow, the first day of the presidency, Sánchez will travel to Kiev, as a symbol that community support for Ukraine is not going to stop and will be maintained until the end of the war.

In the Ukrainian capital, he will see President Zelenski, in addition to addressing the Parliament of this country again.

Gustavo Petro and Pedro Sánchez in the joint statement. See also The femicide of Luz Raquel Padilla in Jalisco: burned alive by a neighborhood conflict and an agony of three days

EU presidency with national elections

In the first month of the EU presidency, Espain will hold general elections on July 23, brought forward by the head of the Executive, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, after the poor results of his party in the local and regional elections last May.

This means that Spain can change the head of government in the middle of the presidency if, as most polls say, the Socialists (PSOE) lose the elections and the conservative Popular Party (PP) recovers the government.

It is expected that this meeting will also serve to advance trade agreements (…) shows “the long-term political commitment that Europe has towards Latin America”

Sánchez, a highly recognized leader in Europe, has given great importance during his tenure to the international agenda in general and to the European one in particular, promoting, for example, the joint purchase of vaccines against covid-19European funds to boost national economies after the pandemic or joint policies in the face of the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

However, there is a consensus between the two major Spanish parties -PSOE and PP- regarding the EU, since both declare themselves defenders of the Union, according to the vast majority of Spanish society, one of the most Europeanist among the 27 members.

According to the latest Eurobarometer, published in March 2023, 86% of Spaniards feel they are citizens of the EU and 76% are in favor of more decisions being made at the European level, well above the Union average, which is at a 57%.



Also from the European Commission, its vice-president Margaritis Schinas today expressed her conviction that Spain will make the organization of general elections compatible with an “ambitious” Community rotating presidency.

And he recalled that the 27 are “a union of democracies” and that there is “no fear of an electoral process.” This will be the fifth presidency of Spain since he joined the community club, after those held in 1989, 1995, 2002 and 2010.

EFE