“SOCCER IS LIKE LIFE ITSELF, PERHAPS NOTHING MORE LIKE IT, THAT’S WHY WE LIKE IT AND MAKES US SUFFER SO MUCH”. THE AUTHOR OF ¡CALCIO!, CARTAS ABIERTAS AND THE MAN WHO WASN’T THURSDAY, NARRATES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT TEXT THE SUBTLETS OF THE PASSION OF THE GAME, REVIEWS HIS NEIGHBORHOOD MEMORIES WITH A BALL, TAKES US FROM MACHADO TO JAVIER MARÍAS AND, ABOVE ALL , IN A DEFINITIVE INSTANT, MAKES US SCREAM AGAIN AN UNFORGETTABLE GOAL.

No one has ever managed to fully explain why football is what it is, the last true religion left to mankind. It is not for nothing that its most beautiful and important parties –its ceremonies– are usually on Sunday, the day of the Sun among the Romans of Antiquity and that the Christians very quickly returned to as the day of the Lord: the day of the sacrifices of the gods, the day the ball should roll.

Javier Marias He said that soccer is “the weekly recovery of childhood”; Perhaps there is no truer or more beautiful definition than that, the only one that explains why so many of us in the world are dazzled and amazed, to the point of leaving us breathless, as was the case when we were children and thanks to the ball we continue to be, a game that seems so elemental and so complex at the same time, so routine and suddenly so epic and beautiful and unexpected.

Wasn’t it Dante Panzeri who said that football is the “dynamic of the unthinkable”? I think so, although I never quote that phrase because it has already been hopelessly devalued by sports commentators who want to appear transcendental. But it’s true: football is like life itself, perhaps nothing more like it, that’s why we like it and it makes us suffer so much, a show anchored in the expectation of the exceptional, the hope that at some point the miracle will happen.

As art it has it all: inspiration and technique, the discipline of the group and the rapture of genius. And it is also the art of war, as Vincenzo de Filicaja said in the 17th century with regard to ‘calcio fiorentino’, here in the beautiful translation by Miguel Serrano: “This battle that burns before your eyes, under such a gray sky that the earth wreaks/has so much of the art of war, that even though it is a game you fear the spoils…”.

Photo: David Rugeles – Courtesy of Diners Magazine

that’s football too, the continuation of the war by other means, a substitute, fortunately, for its intensity and its consequences. And if one thinks about it, the only equivalent to the national fervor that used to unleash the great conflagrations between countries are the World Cup matches. Nobody really feels the personal implications of that entelechy called the homeland, for which so many killed each other in the 19th century, until their team comes out.

And that is something that also comes to us from childhood, a rite of passage. At that time there was no way to go out to the park to play with the ball, and then as now soccer was both the epic of memorable or failed plays and then the detailed account of what had happened on the pitch; soccer was song and story, as Machado said of poetry, in the end everything worthwhile in life becomes literature, story, evocation.

I remember that very famous anecdote of Jorge Valdano who scored a goal for Argentina in the final of Mexico 86 and, as he himself recounted, he could not cry when they won the cup, tears did not come out. Many years later, recovering from an injury, Valdano went jogging under the snow and took a cassette with the narration of that match. He heard it and began to cry like a child. “That’s when I learned that I didn’t like football but literature”, I would say later.

That is another of the virtues of soccer, as always happens with art, which freezes time and gives it another traction. We have all experienced it before a masterful move, whether it was in the pasture or in front of the television: as if the clock stopped; as if the world, which is a ball, stopped turning for an instant in which things happen at great speed and yet we see them all at once, still, as in a painting for eternity.

This is how I remember, for example, Freddy Rincón’s goal against the Germans in Italia 90, the one that has given me the most happiness in life along with the one Grosso scored, also against the Germans, in Germany 2006. But Rincón’s It was something else because Colombia had played like never before and was going to lose like always, according to the old motto of national glory, and in a few seconds history changed.

Jorge Valdano scored one of the definitive goals against Germany in the final of Mexico '86. He never cried; he only did it many years later when he heard a cassette and discovered that his thing was literature.

We were all there in front of the TV, heartbroken and defeated. The time had come. Suddenly, Leonel Álvarez recovered the ball on our court and gave it to ‘Bendito’ Fajardo, who ran and gave it to ‘Pibe’, who gave it to Rincón, who gave it to ‘Blessed’ again, who gave it to the ‘Kid’: a perfect and very fast wall, in slow motion, it was minute 47:07, and then the ‘Kid’ hit that perfect pass, like all of his, which we are still seeing.

I say it again: it is one of those football moments in which eternity is condensed. They happen so fast that one can’t even explain how they were possible, but memory brings them back to us intact, frame by frame. Still, if I want, I close my eyes and see Freddy Rincón running towards Bodo Illgner’s goal as if he were never going to arrive; we were all behind him. I see the goalie spread his legs, I see Rincón’s eyes closed as he shoots.Then it was madness, one of the happiest moments of our lives. How is something like this possible? I don’t know, that’s football.

