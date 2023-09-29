Shakira is at the top of her career and her music left an indelible mark on Latin America and the entire world. Her songs have resonated more than any other this year and swept streaming platforms with songs like ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, ‘TQG’, ‘Te congratulations’ and ‘Acróstico’. Precisely for this reason, it has been decided to honor the Barranquilla woman with a day celebrating her artistic career.

Why was September 29 declared ‘Shakira Day’?

Seeking to commemorate the musical achievements of Shakira and celebrate their social impact in the world of entertainment, Spotify announced the celebration of ‘Shakira Day’ this coming September 29. This was achieved thanks to the campaign #ShakiraDeservesADay, a movement created on social networks and promoted by the artist’s followers.

What is Shakira’s latest song and who did she record with?

The last song that Shakira released was ‘The boss‘ together with the group Ruled Force. The video clip was released on September 20, 2023 and already has 32 million views.

