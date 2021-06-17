After many rumors, uncertainties, meetings and silence, especially silence, Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid after 16 seasons wearing the white jersey. The union between club and player seemed to be eternal and that the captain would retire at the Santiago Bernabéu but it will not be like that.
Ramos and Madrid were unable to reach an agreement to extend their relationship that ends on the 30th, and since January, the date on which the player was free to negotiate his future with any club, his farewell began to take place. .
The last renewal of the captain was already chaotic with Manchester United in between, but this time neither Florentino Pérez nor René yielded. Apparently Ramos had asked to renew for two more years while the club only offered him one, since it is Madrid’s policy to offer only one year of contract to players over 30 years of age.
The good relationship that Sergio and Florentino had began to fracture and from the club they already saw the player outside of Madrid. But if there was still a minimum of hope for them to reach an agreement, it disappeared when Ramos did not agree to cut his salary for the second time after the 10% cut that the entire workforce accepted.
Why Real Madrid won’t miss Sergio Ramos
The departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid is already a fact. One of the soap operas in the football world of this 2021 has come to an end. It had been warning from
All titles won by Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid after 16 years and 22 titles. The center-back will look for another team to finish his successful career as a merengue.
OFFICIAL: Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid
The departure of defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid was made official.
This is how the operation out of Real Madrid goes: all eyes are on Sergio Ramos
Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco Alarcón … big names could come out of the Santiago Bernabéu
According to the newspaper Brand, Ramos and Florentino held a meeting already in January in which it became clear that they were not going to reach an agreement and that in June their paths would separate 16 years later. Meanwhile, the Ramos environment would have been in talks with PSG and Manchester City in recent weeks as possible new destinations for the center-back.
In the last days the diary ACE He pointed out that there were meetings in Valdebebas between Ramos and Florentino and it seemed that it could have produced a rapprochement between the parties. The club would have offered him an offer for a low renewal, a season and a 10% salary reduction. The outcome is already known to all of us.
History repeats itself at Real Madrid. A star stands before Florentino with a series of conditions to continue in the club, the president does not accept the claims and ends up winning the pulse. But at least this time it seems that there will be a farewell and the captain, the man from the Decima, will not have to go through the back door.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply