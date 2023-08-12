It’s all happening so fast. On 30 December last year, the sensational announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing on the richest contract ever for a footballer: 200 million a season until 2025, not only to wear the Al Nassr shirt but also to act as a testimonial for an entire country. In these hours, what could have appeared as the exclusive refuge of the CR7 pensioner, offers the world a parade of stars that would not be believed just a few months ago.