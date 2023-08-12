Buying stars isn’t just about growing the popularity of the Saudi League. Bigger interests are at stake, from geopolitics to economic diversification
It’s all happening so fast. On 30 December last year, the sensational announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing on the richest contract ever for a footballer: 200 million a season until 2025, not only to wear the Al Nassr shirt but also to act as a testimonial for an entire country. In these hours, what could have appeared as the exclusive refuge of the CR7 pensioner, offers the world a parade of stars that would not be believed just a few months ago.
