HAQL, Saudi Arabia — A caravan of Toyota Land Cruisers traversed the Saudi Arabian desert on a road so new it wasn’t even on the map yet. In the cleft of the sea that separates the kingdom from Egypt, he stopped on a barren beach. Fifteen tourists gathered around Joel Richardson, a preacher from Kansas.

As the sun sank behind the mountains of the Sinai Peninsula, Richardson asked the group to imagine standing there at the time of the Biblical Exodus, fleeing Pharaoh’s Army with Moses, when the sea parted.

These were not the visitors Saudi officials expected when they opened the country’s borders to tourists in 2019., seeking to diversify the oil-dependent economy and show a new face to the world. First would come the adventurers and then the luxury market, with yachtsmen flocking to the resorts the government is building on the Red Sea coast. No one in the conservative Islamic kingdom had planned to see Christians.

However, Christians were among the first people to use the new Saudi tourist visas. Since then, many more have come, drawn by recommendation and YouTube videos that say Saudi Arabia, not Egypt, is the site of Mount Sinai, the peak where Jewish and Christian Scriptures describe God as revealing the Ten Commandments.

Biblical experts disagree. But that does little to dampen the pilgrims’ enthusiasm as they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey in search of evidence they believe could prove the truth of Exodus.

“It makes something you’ve believed in your whole life tangible,” said Kris Gibson, 53, an accountant from Idaho on Richardson’s tour.

For decades, most of the tourists entering Saudi Arabia were Muslim pilgrims bound for Mecca, the cradle of Islam. The open practice of other religions was effectively prohibited.

The country’s religious dogmatism began to wane in the early 2000s, when tens of thousands of Saudis studied in the United States. Joined. Then, in 2015, Prince Mohammed bin Salman rose to power. He declared that he would turn the kingdom into a global business center. He sparked social change, relaxing dress codes and lifting the driving ban for women. He also oversaw an increased crackdown, silencing anyone who might challenge him.

The realm is changing so quickly that people are often not sure what has approval. The government did not respond to requests for comment about the Christian tours. However, some Saudis privately expressed bewilderment that expanding tourism is a priority.

There is also a more subtle incentive. The Saudis have long been portrayed in the West as retrograde and barbaric. They see tourism as a way to redefine the narrative.

Although Biblical archaeologists usually place Mount Sinai in Egypt, there are other theories. A minority point to writings by Roman historian Flavius ​​Josephus that suggest Jebel al-Lawz, a mountain in northwestern Saudi Arabia, is the site. There is also a local tradition that Moses spent time in the area. No historical or archaeological evidence supports these stories, Saudi archaeologists say.

As Gibson’s tour drew to a close, she lingered, taking in the view, wrapped in divine thoughts.

“Such majesty,” she said, tears streaming down her cheeks. “He overtook me.”

By: Vivian Nereim