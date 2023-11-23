





07:51 France 24 © France 24

Sam Altman went from being fired as CEO of OpenAI to working at Microsoft and back to being the company’s CEO, all in less than a week. The sudden changes in the company, which owns ChatGPT, demonstrate disagreements about the way this new technology is implemented. To analyze these changes in the technology sector, Gilberto Ochoa Ruíz, researcher in the advanced artificial intelligence group at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, joined us on #GuestDelDíaF24.