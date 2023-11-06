Monday, November 6, 2023, 07:48



The Christmas Lottery draw arrives and, with it, the emotions and hopes of being able to win a prize that will fill the pockets with money, so punished throughout the year, return. The date marked in red on the calendar for many returns: December 22, that day when the drums spin and spin, the children of San Ildefonso sing and sing numbers and everyone, glued to the television, radio or live of THE TRUTH, with the confidence that that number you have in the tenth will get a prize and fortune will smile on you.

The desire to uncork the champagne and celebrate that you have won the Jackpot or one of the other prizes distributed by State Lotteries and Betting is so great that many believe again in divine help, pray in search of the luck of the afterlife, They put figures of saints around the television and cross themselves before starting the draw and occasionally during the morning. And a curious fact left by the Christmas Lottery draw is that it has a saint. Yes, a saint.

It is Saint Pancras, a saint who has traditionally been linked to luck and whom many invoke on December 22. Historically, according to experts, this saint has been attributed the power to intercede in health and work and that led many people to associate him with money. Money and Christmas Lottery. Enough reason – for some – for this union to bring San Pancracio closer to the Christmas Lottery draw.

Also, in case that argument doesn’t hold up for some, there is another one. The fame of San Pancracio in the Christmas Lottery grew when in 1982 the Lottery administration on San Sebastián Street in Madrid, curiously protected by the image of this saint, distributed nothing more and nothing less than the only series of the Jackpot prize with the number 21515. It was then when those who do not believe in the afterlife or in divine help began to ‘put themselves in the hands’ of Saint Pancras and give him a special role in this draw on December 22.

Superstitions aside, it doesn’t hurt to believe in something that can fill the soul and mind with optimism for the Christmas Lottery draw. The first thing of all is to buy the tenth (or tenths) with that special number and keep it locked so that no one dares to take it. Then it’s time to enjoy the draw and one of the most exciting mornings of the year that leaves more smiles than frustrations spread throughout the country and beyond our borders. And in the end, it is mandatory to check in the TRUTH search engine if you have won a prize, if money and fortune have knocked on your door and if you can achieve that whim that you have longed for.