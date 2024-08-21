Real Madrid are coming off a difficult start to the league season, the club was held to a draw against Osasuna, a match in which Ancelotti’s team looked excessively disorganised, a fact that does not make the coach happy. One of the men who played the best football on the pitch was Rodrygo, who in fact scored the goal for Real Madrid, however, his most recent statements are not in line with Florentino Pérez’s management.
“Last week they talked about the trio Bellingham, Mbappé and Vini, but they will have to add the R for Rodrygo to this acronym. We have the attacking quartet and the rest of the team. Each one has their importance in the games and will demonstrate their value in the different competitions in which we will participate.”
– Rodrygo via social media
Although the speech was written by the player’s communications team, the face of the same is Rodrygo and although the message was deleted, it had already gone viral in a matter of seconds, something that annoyed the team’s sports department because they understand that it will be difficult to tame a squad full of ego, so as to make this type of statements.
This is not the first time that the player has caused a stir. At the end of the previous campaign, he declared that Manchester City was the best club in the world, words that almost caused him to leave the club, and now, in the first game of the campaign, issuing words of jealousy towards his teammates is not the best position for the former Santos player.
