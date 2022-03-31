This Thursday the rumors were confirmed: Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), is in Qatar, the country that hosts the World Cup this year and that this Friday, at 11 am (Colombian time), will have the draw for the countries classified.

A video that became popular on networks showed that the Barranquilla leader is on Qatari soil despite the fact that 48 hours have not yet passed since the elimination of the Colombian National Team from the World Cup road. What is your presence in the emirate due to?

Why is Jeshurun ​​in Qatar?

Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

The first reason that explains the presence of Ramón Jesurún in Qatar is that this Thursday, in Doha, the 72nd FIFA World Congress was held, an event that brings together the representatives of the 211 member federations of the association and the leaders of the six affiliated confederations.

Although on paper the attendance of the leaders at the event is mandatory, given the emergency of covid-19, this year attendance was not mandatory.

“Fifa decided that the members of the associations who could not travel to Qatar could attend the Congress virtually”was the announcement that was projected this Thursday at the meeting chaired by Gianni Infantino, the head of the entity that governs world football.

The message that was seen at the Fifa meeting this Thursday. Photo: Instagram Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol. (@alejandrodominguezws)

In addition to being the head of the FCF, Jesurún holds the position of third vice president of Conmebol, a reason that would also have to do with his presence in Qatar, since This Friday, in Doha, the 75th Ordinary Congress of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will be held.

As we said yesterday in @somoslatitularthe directors of the Colombian Football Federation are qualified for the World Cup 🙈🙈 and for now nothing at all with the ‘tricolor’ after the failure on the way to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/OzYgSUHVYr – Carolina Castellanos (@Carito1929) March 31, 2022

