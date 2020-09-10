After coming to this world, girls are the first to know a man, then that is their father. Fathers are very special and fulfill every demand of their daughter without any complaint. At the same time, if anyone cries the most in the farewell of the daughter, then they are also the father. After all, why does a father have such a special relationship with his daughter?

Men are the first in lifeHis father is the first man in a girls life. What they do, how they do it, their behavior towards daughters and every little thing affects the daughters. Fathers are a mirror of male form to their daughters. Whatever he does, the daughters like him.

Protect daughtersLike mothers, fathers love their daughters immensely. The more a father protects his daughter, the more hardly anyone will do. When there are dad with us, no one can look at us with our eyes raised.

Role models are made for husbandIt is said that every girl finds her father’s qualities in her husband and wants her husband to love her like her dad and raise her tantrums. Seeing the love of father, it leaves a deep impression on the girls that their husband should love and support them in the same way. Not only this, girls who have deep friends with their fathers are also treated well with the people and friends around them.

Protects from mother’s angerYou must have heard the scolding of the mother for making a mistake, and in such a situation, if anyone can save from the angry eyes of the mother, then she is your father. There is also the courage to calm the mother’s anger.

Princess is always thereDaughters are always princesses for their fathers. No matter how big you are, but for your dad, you will always be his little girl, whose tantrums can lift his life. Daughters remain dear to the father.