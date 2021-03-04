Pope Francis begins this Friday the 33rd apostolic pilgrimage around the world with a trip of three days to Iraq which is the most dangerous and uncertain of his pontificate, due to the accumulated risks of terrorist attacks and the contagion of a pandemic that causes more than four thousand daily infections and has killed 17,300 people in that country.

The iraq adventure It also has a great geopolitical flight because if everything goes well it will end up projecting Francisco as the champion of reconciliation of the Catholic and Christian world with the two great popular religious currents of Islam, Sunnis and Shiites, strong of 1,300 million followers.

Bergoglio’s strategy to become a global benchmark capable of dialogue comes to a climax like no other with Muslim leaders and also influence the political conflicts in the vast area of ​​the Middle East.

With his international political role reduced, which had reached its peak aided by the leadership of US President Barak Obama, due to the outrages committed by Donald Trump (who disarmed the support points that had been thrown at the pontiff in various initiatives), Jorge Bergoglio is recovering after the triumph of his friend Joe Biden. The Democrat is a Catholic of Irish origin, who is accelerating the process to rearm the pre-Trump system.

An extraordinary importance

The trip to Iraq is of extraordinary importance, even if it goes wrong because it will affect the design of the last part of the pontificate of Francis. The pandemic has helped him paralyze his internal enemies because it has immobilized the Church from within and dissolved the schismatic threats that flourished in the great centers of power of North American Catholicism.

The future of the Church is at stake in the Conclave that will elect the successor of Francis, who already controls most cardinals voters, but faces a vast conservative maneuver originating in the US Church to favor however the election of a new Pope other than a Francis II.

The trip to Iraq has a lot to do with the present and the future for Bergoglio and his Church.

Cities the Pope will visit in Iraq Between March 5 and 8. Source: Vaticannews

Infographic: Clarion

It is planned that the plane with Francisco, an entourage of twenty people and 75 journalists, all vaccinated twice and immunized with Pfizer, will land in Baghdad shortly after noon this Friday.

He will meet first with the authorities, who have anxiously sought his arrival, which they consider a fundamental factor to guarantee the stability of the current balances, despite the armed attacks that continue by the proshiite militias and the remaining ISIS groups. , the Islamic State, which semi destroyed the country and killed tens of thousands of Iraqis during its terrorist golden age of 2014-2017.

The Pope and those who accompany them will be cared for by a very vast security device. Iraqi security officials called on the Pope to use an armored car. So it was: it is the first time that Jorge Bergoglio agrees to move with this protection.

The epidemic indirectly contributed to security measures with its homicidal efficacy. In all ceremonies except one, they will be accepted at the maximum 100 faithful and guests to avoid contagion.

The only exception will be on Sunday, when Francisco will preside over the meeting with the Chaldean Catholics in Erbil, in the north of the country, in a stadium with capacity for 30 thousand people but in which only ten thousand will be able to enter.

Attack in 2010 against the Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad. Photo: AP

This Friday in Baghdad, Bergoglio’s first ceremony will take him to mass in the Syrian-Catholic cathedral, where in 2021 al Qaeda terrorists attacked worshipers during a religious function, killing 56 and two priests.

Jorge Bergoglio will travel 1,650 kilometers, most of it by plane, crossing half a dozen cities from the south to the north of Iraq.

On Saturday he will go to the holy city of Najaf, to visit the leader of the Iraqi Shiites, Ayatollah Al Sistani, 90, in his humble home.

In the Muslim world of 1.3 billion faithful, the Shiites are a minority of 200 million separated from the main body by a schism produced after the death of the prophet Muhammad. The Shiites are faithful to the son-in-law of the prophet, the first Imam of Shi’ism, who raised the flags more uncompromising and was defeated by the majority of the government of the caliphs.

A poster anticipates Francisco’s meeting with Al Sistani, in Najaf. Photo: AP

Iraq is an Arab country, its main neighbor Iran is not, and it is dominated by a Shiite majority that fuels Iraq’s dissident Shiite groups by financing them. This is a dangerous focus that forces to extreme the security measures in defense of the innocence of the Pope.

A base with American personnel was attacked with nine rockets three days ago, last of several attacks.

As behind these groups is the hand of Iran, it can be assumed that the Holy See has moved its diplomacy and that the ambassador of Tehran before the papal court in the Vatican, has been requested so that his country don’t sabotage the Pope’s visit to Baghdad.

In the holy city of Najaf, which Bergoglio will visit on Saturday, Ali, the prophet’s son-in-law, is buried. His meeting with Ayatollah Al Sistani represents a defining moment in Francis’s strategy. In Abu Dhabi, Bergoglio met in 2019 the great Sunni imam Ahmed-al Tayed, from Al Azhar University in Cairo and together they signed the document on human brotherhood that has had a great impact on the Muslim world.

Posters in Baghdad welcome the Pope. Photo: dpa

The meeting with Ayatollah Al-Sistani should consolidate the contents of that document, also extending it to the Shiites. Al-Sistani has always been a counterweight to Iran’s influence in Iraq. The Iranians are not happy: they fear that Francis’ gesture represents a preference for the Iraqi Shiite leader, because he recognizes him over the supreme imam and rival Ali Khamenei, leader of the Iranians. In the holy city of Qom, the spiritual center of Shiism in Iran, religious seminaries are known to they showed their anger to the Najaf seminaries, where the leader is Al Sistani.

After his meeting with Al Sistani the Pope will travel to Ur of the Chaldeans, the ancient city where is it located Abraham’s tomb, the father patriarch creator of monotheism and revered by its three great religions: Jews, Christians and Muslims.

330 kilometers south of Baghdad he will preside over an interfaith meeting with the motto “We are all brothers.”

Back in Baghdad, on the same Saturday, the Pope will celebrate a mass in the Chaldean Catholic Cathedral of Saint Joseph. It will be the first time that a Pope celebrates Mass with the Chaldean rite.

The great temple of Ziggurat in the ancient city of Ur. Photo: AFP

On Sunday, the last day of his religious activity in Iraq, the Pope will go to the Iraqi Kurdistan and will visit Erbil, the inhabited city oldest in the world. The only massive meeting will take place in the local stadium, in the field for 30 thousand people but in which only ten thousand will be able to enter. It will be a moving reminder of the presence of Chaldean Catholics in Iraq for two millennia, who grew to a community of one and a half million members, which the savage repression of ISIS terrorists reduced to 400 thousand.

The Pope will exalt the faithful to do not leave Iraq and to foster a policy of brotherhood and reconciliation with Muslims that will allow many who left to return one day.

Then he will go to Mosul, a city inhabited by a Christian majority and occupied by ISIS that turned it into the capital of the caliphate of the Islamic State in 2014. There a ceremony will be held in the square of the four churches, partly restored, in the middle of a tremendous show of destruction.

The Pope will also visit the city of Qaraqosh on Sunday, which had a Christian majority until ISIS emerged and the terrorist repression was especially cruel to Catholics.

On Monday the 8th, after a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport, the Pope will return to Rome.

Vatican, correspondent

ap