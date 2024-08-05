In the last presentation State of Play of PlayStation The presentation closed with a game that looks very good, Phantom Blade Zerowhich has some similarities with the franchise Ninja Gaidenwhich has currently stopped releasing games beyond remasters. And of course, as it is a release that is clearly aimed at all types of audiences, it is surprising that it is not coming out for consoles. Xboxwhich is why journalists have allegedly taken it upon themselves to answer the question, or rather, leave more doubts.

It is mentioned that the media attending the exhibition ChinaJoy They were able to communicate with representatives of the G studioslove Science and S-GAMEwhere they addressed the issue of exclusivity for the PS5According to the developers, they are in fact working closely with the gaming division of PlayStation. The company offers comprehensive support in the promotion of games in China and abroad. However, the collaboration does not impose obligations on the teams, as they independently decide on which platforms they will release their games and for the moment they rely on Sony and the PC.

Similarly, supposedly one of the developers of Phantom Blade Zerowho preferred to remain anonymous, said that PlayStation helps many studies in the field of testing. The company provides special debugging tools and even its own engineers, adding that these employees also help with optimization of the PC along with the version of PS5.

He also allegedly said the following quote:

Nobody needs this platform.

Adding that in Asia the consoles of Microsoft They don’t sell anything, and mentioning that they have made the ecosystem of Xbox very complicated to develop. However, that’s where it gets suspicious, since an official statement has just been released by the studio in which they point out that no one on their team said the above, clarifying that they do not represent the company’s values ​​and that they are not really closed to working with more platforms.

Here is the tweet:

Recently, we noticed that some media outlets have claimed to have interviewed an unnamed developer from S-GAME at Chinajoy, who seems to have made some statements regarding the release platforms and strategy for Phantom Blade Zero. We want to clarify that these claimed… — Phantom Blade Zero (@pbzero_official) August 4, 2024

Recently, we noticed that some media outlets claimed to have interviewed an anonymous S-GAME developer on Chinajoy, who seems to have made some statements regarding Phantom Blade Zero’s release platforms and strategy. We want to clarify that these statements do not represent S-GAME’s values ​​or culture, as we believe in making our game accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platform for Phantom Blade Zero. We are working hard on both the development and publishing fronts to ensure that as many players as possible can enjoy our game at launch and in the future. Our team looks forward to sharing more development updates soon and we’re excited to bring our world premiere demo to Gamescom this month!

Phantom Blade Zero will arrive at PS5 and PC this year. There is no exact date yet.

